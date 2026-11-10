Ohio State University has placed its Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter on immediate interim suspension after horrifying video footage emerged showing two men catching fire during a pre-game backyard gathering in Columbus.

Recorded on Saturday, 7 November 2026, ahead of the Buckeyes' marquee college football clash against the University of Oregon, the viral recording captures an outdoor crowd watching as one man's trousers become engulfed in vigorous flames.

The scene descends into utter panic when the burning individual scrambles to his feet and tackles a second man to the turf, inadvertently igniting his clothes as nearby spectators appear to laugh and cheer before rushing forward to stamp out the blaze.

With both casualties requiring hospital treatment for burn injuries and police confirming that nobody phoned emergency dispatchers during the incident, university administrators and municipal arson investigators have launched comprehensive inquiries to establish whether criminal recklessness occurred.

Disturbing Footage of Burning Men

Footage circulating shows a man on the ground with his trousers ablaze as spectators stand nearby. The situation becomes increasingly chaotic when the burning man gets to his feet and rushes towards another individual, knocking him to the ground. The second man's clothing then catches fire, leaving both struggling to extinguish the flames as people spectate.

Some spectators appear to laugh and shout while the pair are engulfed in flames, with several initially remaining in the circle rather than immediately approaching them. A number of people eventually rush forward to intervene as the situation escalates.

Additional footage reportedly shows someone attempting to operate a fire extinguisher but struggling to release its contents. Others appear to help by stamping on the flames and pulling burning clothing away from the men, according to PEOPLE.

Ohio State University has suspended the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity while an investigation is underway into a video showing two men catching fire during an incident at the fraternity.



OSU spokesperson? : "“The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident.."… — zach bitango (@ZachBitango) November 10, 2026

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Suspended

Following the video's circulation, Ohio State confirmed that it had placed its Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter on interim suspension while an investigation is conducted.

University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson described the incident as extremely concerning and confirmed that the individuals involved were receiving medical attention. The school also referred the matter to university police and the Columbus Division of Police.

The university did not immediately clarify the precise connection between the fraternity and the incident, nor did it establish whether the two injured individuals were students. The temporary suspension remains in place while officials examine what happened.

Columbus police said the incident appeared to have taken place on Saturday, although officers did not receive any emergency calls from the location that day.

Authorities were alerted on Sunday evening after someone contacted police about the video circulating online. Investigators are now working alongside Ohio State and the Columbus Division of Fire's Arson Unit to determine whether any criminal offences were committed.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon's national chief executive, Steve Mitchell, said the organisation was conducting its own investigation in cooperation with university officials and law enforcement.

He said the fraternity expected its members to maintain high standards of behaviour and accountability, adding that those found responsible for violating its rules would face appropriate consequences.

'Sigma Alpha Epsilon is aware of a concerning video involving an incident at The Ohio State University. We take this matter seriously and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident while working closely with university officials and local law enforcement,' Mitchell's statement read.

'Sigma Alpha Epsilon holds its collegiate members to high standards of conduct and accountability. Behaviour that violates these standards has no place in our organisation. We are committed to holding those responsible accountable and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation,' it continued.