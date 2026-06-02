Old Bags Luncheon™ spent more than two decades transforming luxury handbags into a fundraising engine that has generated millions for charitable organizations internationally. Founded by Eileen Cornacchia in Palm Beach in 1999, the organization evolved from a local luncheon into a recognizable philanthropy brand with affiliated events across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Now, Cornacchia appears focused on a different objective: preparing the company for its next phase of leadership and long-term expansion.

"I always wanted this organization to become larger than me," Cornacchia says. "You build something over many years, and eventually you start thinking about who can carry it forward with the same level of care and vision."

Built around designer handbag auctions and high-profile luncheons, Old Bags Luncheon™ functions as a fundraising category that aims to amplify the impact of nonprofits. According to studies, charitable contributions in the United States have exceeded $590 billion in recent years, while others suggest that engaging potential donors in creative activities before asking for a donation ameliorates donation behavior.

Cornacchia recognized this opportunity early.

She says, "People support causes differently today. They want connection, atmosphere, entertainment, and purpose all tied together."

The organization's business structure reflects that shift. Within each event, Cornacchia highlights that luxury handbags donated by supporters are auctioned during curated luncheon events attended by philanthropists, business leaders, fashion insiders, and community figures. Proceeds are intended to benefit charitable organizations focused largely on healthcare, children's causes, and social services.

The events held in Palm Beach over the decades have helped establish Old Bags Luncheon™ as a fixture within luxury philanthropy circles. Public figures have participated in previous events, while partnerships with premium brands have expanded the organization's visibility beyond traditional nonprofit spaces.

Cornacchia notes that consistency became one of the company's greatest strengths.

"We created a format people trusted. From sponsors to donors to charities, everyone understood it," she says. This operational reliability, she adds, helped the organization scale internationally. Cornacchia spent years refining sponsorship structures, donor engagement systems, auction logistics, and event replication models that could function across multiple markets while maintaining the same identity.

Keeping metrics like scalability, retention, licensing potential, sponsorship value, and event transferability in its operational structure, Old Bags Luncheon's™ has sought to occupy a position within the independent fundraising realm by pairing branding with a repeatable event structure. That methodology, Cornacchia adds, has been its driving force,

Cornacchia openly acknowledges she has been thinking about the future stewardship of the organization. "There comes a point where protecting the integrity of the company becomes just as important as building it," she says. "I care very deeply about where it goes next."

Luxury resale markets have also expanded dramatically over the last decade, adding additional commercial relevance to the company's handbag-centered format. In Cornacchia's view, global resale platforms and auction businesses have helped normalize premium secondhand fashion purchasing among affluent consumers. Old Bags Luncheon™ has reportedly raised millions of dollars for charities internationally through its events and affiliated fundraising efforts. In a similar vein, she believes Old Bags Luncheon™ has entered that space years ahead of broader consumer trends.

She explains, "We understood very early that luxury products could still create value long after the original purchase. People now see that concept everywhere."

Cornacchia frequently references sustainability, stewardship, infrastructure, and legacy while discussing the company's future. "I want to see this organization continue operating at a very high level for many years," she says. "You hope the right people recognize what has already been built and understand how much larger it can become."

She adds that her priorities now revolve around preservation and opportunity in equal measure, saying, "We spent decades building credibility. There's tremendous value in that foundation. I believe the next chapter could be extraordinary with the right direction behind it."