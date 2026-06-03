Aadit Patel, 31, spent years inside some of the biggest names in tech — Microsoft's Surface hardware team and then Scale AI. By 2022, he had traded all of that for a $3,000 (£2,370) bet on spiced popcorn and a kitchen he shared with his mother.

That bet became Confusion Snacks, an Indian-American fusion brand that launched in May 2022 out of Los Angeles. Patel told the Duck Pond podcast that the idea grew from something personal.

'As I got older and I wanted to stay connected to my roots, food was the best way and bite-sized way to do that,' he said.

His father made masala popcorn at home throughout his childhood. Patel began adding black truffle to the family recipe, and the fusion stuck.

'This is an organic way of how I'm celebrating this Indian-American fusion identity,' he told the podcast. 'Why don't we take it out to market and see if other people enjoy it too?'

From Farmers Market to Whole Foods on Savings Alone

Patel invested $3,000 (£2,370) of his own savings to get it off the ground, covering custom packaging, ingredients, and cooking equipment, according to Entrepreneur. He and his mother made every batch by hand. He designed the packaging himself, drawing on the hand-painted 3D typography found on Indian freight trucks and old Bollywood film posters.

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The brand's first retail break came just four months after launch, when Erewhon, the Los Angeles premium grocer, picked up the line in October 2022. Whole Foods followed through its Leap programme, an internal incubator for emerging brands. He left Scale AI in 2023 to run Confusion Snacks full-time.

'Every founder will tell you that it is easier to get onto the shelf than get off the shelf,' Patel said. 'You just got to keep showing up.'

The company remains entirely bootstrapped. Patel has not raised outside capital, funding production through savings and reinvested revenue. His stated goal is to reach $1 million (£790,000) in revenue by the end of 2026.

Clean Ingredients and the Cost of Staying Authentic

Confusion Snacks sells popcorn and dry roasted peanuts in flavours including Black Truffle Masala, Chili Chaat, and Original Masala. All products use non-GMO avocado oil, are gluten-free, and contain no seed oils or artificial additives. The spices are single-source imports from India.

Patel acknowledged that clean ingredients are a significant cost driver but said the brand refuses to cut corners. 'We wanted to make sure you could indulge in a snack and crush a bag without feeling guilty about it,' he said. 'We don't want to compromise the ingredients we're using at all, even if it's us bearing the cost for it right now.'

Rather than chasing every retail opportunity, Patel focuses on channels where the product economics work. The brand sells online through its website and Amazon, with West Coast Whole Foods locations stocking the popcorn line. A collaboration with LA-based Kota Chai has expanded its local presence further.

A Primetime Pitch to Gwyneth Paltrow

Confusion Snacks gained national visibility as a finalist on Amazon Prime Video's Buy It Now — a reality show where entrepreneurs pitch products to a live audience of 100 and a panel of judges. The brand's panel included Gwyneth Paltrow and Jamie Siminoff, the founder of Ring, according to the brand's official website.

'It was really cool to see a bunch of non-South Asian judges actually resonate with the brand,' Patel told the podcast. 'They understood we're trying to champion bringing Indian or ethnic flavours into mainstream America.'

The brand's name reflects that tension. Its slogan is 'cultural fusion inspired by cultural confusion.' Patel said the brand was designed to be culturally neutral enough to eventually bring in Mexican-American, Thai-American, and Vietnamese-American fusion lines.

For now, the focus stays tight. The peanut range launched only months ago, and Patel said there is nothing new in the immediate pipeline. His dream flavour is a sea salt jaggery blend, using unrefined cane sugar common in Indian sweets, as an alternative to salted caramel. 'Very difficult to commercialise,' he said, 'but we'll figure it out.'