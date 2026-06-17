A viral video test exposed the exact ice-to-drink ratio in a Starbucks Venti. The popular X clip confirms what many customers have long suspected regarding their iced orders.

An experiment shared by Wall Street Apes demonstrated that the large cup contained substantially more ice than liquid. When the creator poured the strained coffee into a new cup, it barely reached the halfway mark.

Viral Clip Fuels Online Row Over 'Shrinkflation'

The footage prompted online frustration, with some consumers labelling the practice as a clear example of shrinkflation. Social media has filled with debates about whether the corporation intentionally limits liquid volumes to cut costs.

According to The Daily Dot, one user remarked, 'This has been an issue for over a decade everywhere, not just Starbucks. Ask for light or no ice.' Another viewer recommended a tactical approach, 'I always order no ice... then ask for a cup of ice.'

Starbucks permits drink customisation, allowing patrons to adjust ice levels freely. However, many consumers argue they should not have to navigate workarounds to receive what they see as a full beverage.

Starbucks Faces New Rivals As Market Share Slips

This volume controversy arrives during a challenging period for the chain. Data from consulting firm Technomic indicates Starbucks' share of spending at United States coffee shops fell from 52% in 2023 to 48% in 2025.

The National Coffee Association states 66% of Americans consume coffee daily, up from 62% in 2020. Despite this growing demand, chain coffee stores in the country have increased by 19% over six years to surpass 34,500 locations.

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How Dutch Bros And Luckin Coffee Are Luring Customers

According to an AP report cited by The Mary Sue, drive‑thru operators such as Dutch Bros, Scooter's Coffee and 7 Brew present formidable challenges. Dutch Bros currently operates just over 1,000 outlets but intends to double its footprint by 2029.

The brand prioritises rapid service and larger portions, offering 24‑ounce mediums compared with the 16‑ounce Starbucks Grande. Luckin Coffee, a rapidly growing Chinese chain, is also capturing market share through app‑based discounts and aggressive pricing.

In New York, customer Xunyi Xie tried a Luckin beverage priced at £1.59 ($1.99). When asked about the Seattle‑based competitor, his assessment was direct, 'I think it's overpriced.'

Can Expansion And New Formats Win Back Coffee Drinkers?

To combat declining traffic, the corporation plans to add 25,000 new cafe seats by this autumn. Executives intend to launch more than 575 new domestic stores over three years, experimenting with smaller formats for tight urban spaces.

GlobalData Retail analyst Neil Saunders cautioned that the business is highly mature in a saturated market. Expanding revenue now requires poaching patrons from rival chains, which is difficult when competitors provide stronger value.

Everyone has been noticing Starbucks has been putting way more ice into their coffee drinks



So to test it, here’s a Starbucks size Venti



This is how much coffee is actually in the drink once you dump out the coffee and ice, remove the ice and put the coffee back



We are being… pic.twitter.com/H8cuT7rRm2 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2026

Pricey Lattes, Cafe Culture And A Changing Customer Base

The average ticket price for Starbucks in 2024 stood at £7.47 ($9.34), far above Dutch Bros at £6.75 ($8.44) and Dunkin' at £3.74 ($4.68). Equity analyst Ari Felhandler noted that engaging in a price war would be detrimental to profit margins.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams stressed the brand remains focused on providing a comfortable environment. 'We offer something that most people don't, which is a legitimate space to sit down, enjoy and use it for a variety of different reasons,' he stated.

Chris Kayes from George Washington University believes the brand's distinctive appeal has eroded over time. He observed, 'In some ways, I think they are a victim of their own success.'

Younger demographics increasingly favour novelty over established cafe culture. As the company faces scrutiny over portion sizes and pricing, maintaining its premium status may require more than cosmetic updates.