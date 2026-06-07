'Looksmaxxing' streamer Clavicular, or Braden Eric Peters, has confirmed he no longer owns any stake in Miami Beach nightclub Bacara after selling his shares, telling followers that the venue would struggle without his involvement and that he has already profited from the deal.

Bacara opened in April 2026 and quickly became one of Miami's most talked-about nightlife venues, drawing large crowds and regular celebrity-linked events. Recently, questions had been circulating on social media about whether he remained financially involved in the club or had already exited quietly.

Bacara Exit Raises Questions

Clavicular addressed the rumours directly in a live-stream, where he made it clear he had cashed out. 'I don't give a sh*t about Bacara anymore. I already made my bag, I flipped it. I do not have any ownership anymore,' he said, adding that he believed the club's success had been tied closely to his presence and influence.

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Bacara itself launched earlier this year as a streamer-friendly nightlife venue in Miami Beach and quickly built a reputation for packed events and high-profile appearances. The club has been linked in reports to figures such as Wack 100 and has hosted performances from artists including Blueface, adding to its rapid rise in visibility within entertainment circles.

The questions about Clavicular's involvement intensified after an on-stream altercation at the venue drew attention on social platforms. While no formal connection was drawn between the incident and his exit, discussions about management, branding, and ownership began to follow him more closely.

A Bigger Opportunity Ahead

Despite stepping away from ownership, Clavicular has called the move a calculated business decision rather than a fallout. He suggested that Bacara's success had actually strengthened his personal brand and opened up new commercial opportunities.

Clavicular reveals he no longer has ownership in Club Bacara



"I don't give a sh*t about Bacara anymore..I already made my bag, I flipped it..I do not have any ownership anymore..it is funny though..they thought me not being there..did they actually think the club is gonna work… pic.twitter.com/PJgBJLTI8x — yeet (@Awk20000) June 6, 2026

'I'll tell u guys why soon (I sold my shares). I have a big opportunity. So now to get appearance fees and club bookings, it's so easy cuz u just say hey bro look at Bacara, this sh*t sold out every night,' he said.

For now, Clavicular has not detailed what his 'bigger opportunity' involves, but he has hinted that further announcements are expected. Bacara, meanwhile, continues operating as one of Miami's newer high-traffic venues.

Clavicular's Bacara Partner

According to The Bulwark, Clavicular's Miami nightclub Bacara was reportedly co-founded and run in partnership with nightlife operator Hai Waknine. Waknine is described as a key figure in Miami's club scene who helped structure Clavicular's move into the business and worked with him on deals linked to Bacara and related ventures. The report also notes that Waknine operates multiple clubs and has a background in nightlife and property activity in the city.

However, Waknine allegedly has a past federal conviction for extortion, and he has previously been linked by prosecutors to organised crime figures, including associations with gang networks used as enforcers in business disputes. Additional claims referenced in the reporting suggest he has a reputation for intimidation tactics in commercial dealings, including allegations that he once assaulted a business associate in a dispute over unpaid debts.

Clavicular reportedly did not just hold a stake in Bacara, but was also involved as an early co-owner alongside Waknine. But selling his shares in the nightclub means he no longer has any ownership or financial interest in the venue. He described the exit as a profitable 'flip,' saying he had already made money from the investment and was stepping away completely, leaving Bacara under the control of the remaining partners and operators.