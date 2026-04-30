Lammes Candies will be closing after 141 years in business, bringing an end to one of Austin's oldest and most recognisable sweet shops.

The company announced it will be shutting down its operations due to 'the unprecedented economic pressures and current market conditions.'

Founded in 1885, Lammes Candies has been a beloved part of the Texas community for over a century, renowned for its handcrafted chocolates and sweets. The company originally sold ice cream and a dessert called Gem (made of whole milk and frozen fruit) before expanding into chocolates.

Over the years, it became especially known for popular products like the 'Texas Chewie Pecan Praline'.

Closing After 141 Years in Business

The company's decision comes after carefully evaluating 'shifts in the marketplace and the long-term sustainability of its operations.'

A statement on their website reads: 'Since 1885, Lammes Candies has strived to provide the highest-quality and most affordable chocolate and candy to the Austin and Central Texas Communities. Due to the unprecedented economic pressures and current market conditions, Lammes has made the difficult decision to close our Hillside and Lakeline Mall retail locations.'

Additionally, the company's ownership team said, 'This was not an easy decision. Lammes Candies has been more than a business-it has been a family legacy spanning generations. We are deeply grateful to our employees, customers, and community for their unwavering support over the past 141 years.'

Regarding the decision to close the store, Lana Schmidt, Vice President of Lammes Candies, stated that inflation has been difficult to deal with, especially as prices for chocolate and pecans continue to rise.

'We could choose to make a less quality product, not use the premium chocolate, not use the premium pecans, but we want our legacy to be quality, so we are choosing not to go that route,' Schmidt said.

Tim McKellop, director of operations, added that while the closure is 'bittersweet', he thinks 'the legacy will live on.'

Where Customers Can Still Buy Lammes Candies Treats as Stores Close

The company will be closing six of its seven stores. Its flagship store on Airport Boulevard in Austin will remain open until products run out.

A sign at the store notes that it will remain open 'a bit longer so that everyone has the opportunity to purchase their favorite Lammes Candies treat.'

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Customers can also still shop online. 'We have made significant enhancements to our website, www.lammes.com, to offer even more options for your purchasing and gift-giving needs,' the company wrote.

While it's also mentioned on the website that their Round Rock store would remain open, the store closed on 24 April, with a sign that read, 'we have made the difficult decision to close our business.'

The company will also have pop-up shops during the holiday season. 'Also be on the lookout for future Lammes Candies pop-up shops throughout the area during the holiday season. Lammes Candies wants to continue creating personal memories, sharing traditions and letting people experience an Austin original,' it stated on the website.

There's currently no official closing date, but Schmidt said they will remain open at least through Mother's Day, when they plan to bring back a fan-favourite, the chocolate-covered strawberries.