President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order in Washington that reclassifies about 8,000 senior federal officials into a new 'at‑will' category known as Schedule Policy/Career, stripping them of core civil service protections and allowing dismissal for offences including 'subversion' of presidential directives, according to the White House and the Office of Personnel Management.

The order applies to high‑ranking policy staff across multiple agencies and, on the administration's own account, is designed to make it easier to fire officials who resist or fail to advance the president's agenda.

What Schedule Policy/Career Actually Does

The Schedule Policy/Career designation, often shortened to Schedule P/C, covers roughly 8,000 roles that sit at the apex of the career civil service. Around 97% of these employees are graded GS‑15, the highest rung on the federal pay scale.

They include directors of policy offices, chiefs of staff, regional heads, senior public affairs officials, programme managers and staff who shape regulations or oversee federal spending and grants.

Under the Civil Service Reform Act, such officials have historically enjoyed strong due‑process rights. Agencies must show cause to fire them, follow set procedures and provide an avenue for appeal.

Trump's order removes those protections for the newly reclassified cohort. A White House fact sheet says that agencies may now remove Schedule Policy/Career staff 'for poor performance, misconduct, corruption, or subversion of Presidential directives without lengthy procedural hurdles that often prevent accountability.'

In practical terms, that makes these posts functionally similar to political appointments. The United States federal government currently has about 4,000 political appointees who serve entirely at the president's pleasure.

By adding roughly 8,000 more at‑will roles, the administration is more than tripling the number of senior policy positions that can be vacated without explanation.

Trump officials insist the change is about efficiency and democratic control, not political purges. Scott Kupor, the OPM director and a former tech executive, told reporters: 'This is very much about accountability. It's also about a restoration, in our mind, of the democratic process.'

In his view, the elected president sets policy and the civil service should reliably implement it. 'This provides a mechanism, obviously, for people in those agencies to be able to be removed effectively at will,' he said.

The White House has been at pains to stress that these remain 'career' jobs in formal terms. Its fact sheet says recruitment will still follow non‑partisan, competitive procedures and that 'removal decisions will also be made without respect to political affiliation.'

Officials argue that whistleblower protections remain on the statute book. However, once staff lose appeal rights and job security, enforcement of those protections effectively rests with the same agencies that would be doing the firing.

Unions Warn Of Intimidation And A 'Spoils System' By Stealth

Federal worker unions and watchdog groups have reacted with open alarm. Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union representing federal staff, called the move 'a blatant attempt to corrupt the federal government by eliminating employees' due process rights so they can be fired for political reasons.'

Kelley said thousands of officials who joined the civil service as non‑partisan professionals would suddenly find themselves on a new hiring schedule where they can be dismissed 'at will' by political appointees, with 'essentially no procedural or appeal safeguards that have long protected the integrity of government operations.'

In his view, the practical consequence is clear. Staff who once felt able to report 'waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement' without fear of retaliation will now 'be afraid for their jobs if they speak out.'

Democracy Forward, a legal advocacy group that has sued over the Schedule Policy/Career rule, frames the issue less as an internal labour dispute and more as a threat to public services.

Its president, Skye Perryman, argued that 'when government experts can be fired without cause, it's not just federal workers who are harmed – it's the people across the country who rely on these essential services every day.'

She cited officials responsible for public health, environmental regulation, airport management and law enforcement as among those whose independence is at stake.

FACT SHEET

President Donald J. Trump Increases Accountability in the Federal Workforce



President Trump signed an Executive Order reclassifying approximately 8,000 senior policy-influencing federal positions into Schedule Policy/Career, making them at-will positions. This change… — whitehouse.gov News (@whgovnews) June 4, 2026

The broader principle at issue is the United States' 140‑year‑old commitment to a non‑partisan civil service. After the 1881 assassination of President James A Garfield by a disgruntled office‑seeker, Congress moved away from a 'spoils system' in which government jobs were handed out to political allies.

A series of reforms created a merit‑based career service intended to provide continuity between administrations and to shield technical work from partisan pressure.

Trump's team rejects the idea that Schedule Policy/Career is a return to that discredited era. They note that hiring standards are unchanged and argue instead that some career officials have used their protections to obstruct presidential directives.

Yet the order itself explicitly targets those deemed 'unwilling to advance Presidential policy across administrations', which critics see as a green light for ideological purges.

Legal Fights And A Supreme Court Showdown On Federal Power

The new classification is already the subject of multiple lawsuits. Employee unions and advocacy groups say Schedule Policy/Career violates the Civil Service Reform Act by stripping protections that Congress intended to be fundamental, and by weakening the merit‑based system that underpins federal hiring.

Those challenges were filed soon after the rule was finalised in February, before the list of affected jobs was even published.

Public administration scholars suggest the administration has started with a relatively small, policy‑heavy group of roles in order to maximise its chances in court.

Don Moynihan, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy, has argued that beginning with more clearly policy‑making posts makes the rule easier to defend legally. If the government prevails, he warns, there is nothing to prevent a future expansion 'deeper and deeper into the administration.'

Moynihan also worries about what he calls 'bubbles around policymakers.' If senior civil servants believe that delivering unwelcome facts could cost them their jobs, they may become reluctant to challenge political narratives.

He points to past episodes in which Trump appointees lacking such protections were quickly fired or sidelined after presenting data that contradicted the president's claims, including a defence intelligence chief whose assessment of airstrikes on Iran diverged from Trump's public rhetoric and a Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner criticised after a poor jobs report.

Beyond the immediate lawsuits, the dispute sits on top of a much larger constitutional argument already before the US Supreme Court. The Trump administration has urged the court to interpret Article II of the Constitution as granting the president near‑total control over the executive branch, including the power to remove officials in roles that Congress had sought to insulate.

During oral arguments in a related case last year, the court's conservative majority appeared open to revisiting a 90‑year‑old precedent that limits presidential firing power, with Chief Justice John Roberts describing that earlier ruling as 'a dried husk.'

Supporters of the new order see the current court as unusually receptive to an expansive view of executive authority. Moynihan calls it a 'swing‑for‑the‑fences moment' for the administration, which appears to believe that this is 'the most friendly court that we are going to get on this topic.'

'Government Is Not A Company' – A Clash Of Management Philosophies

Kupor, for his part, has likened the president's position to that of a chief executive in the private sector. Writing on his blog, he argued that outside government, organisations of all kinds are led by a CEO who sets priorities and hires staff 'accountable to the CEO's mission', and that the federal bureaucracy should be no different.

In his view, the Schedule Policy/Career shift will ensure that 'everyone knows what is expected of them and is accountable to the goals of the organisation.'

Former officials and academics see that analogy as fundamentally flawed. Michael Martinez, once a deputy general counsel at OPM and now on Democracy Forward's legal team, counters that public service is 'mission‑driven work' whose ultimate client is the American people, not an individual leader.

Citizens, he argues, need to trust that official data – from unemployment figures to weather forecasts – is produced by professionals free to tell the truth, not by staff who fear the consequences of contradicting the president.

Moynihan notes that international research tends to show performance declines when public institutions become more politicised. Specialists who feel their expertise is ignored or overridden are more likely to leave.

One of government's traditional recruitment pitches has been that skilled staff can make a tangible difference to public life. 'But if your input and work are just being ignored,' he says, that becomes 'a much harder sales pitch' to make.

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For now, only about 8,000 people will feel the immediate impact of Trump's order. The administration has not ruled out expanding Schedule Policy/Career further if courts allow it.

This is not Trump's first attempt to redraw the boundaries of the American civil service. In the final months of his first term he created a controversial category, Schedule F, that could have pulled as many as 50,000 policy staff out of the traditional merit‑based system, only for Joe Biden to rescind it on taking office.

After Trump returned to the White House last year, his administration revived the idea in a narrower form. In February, the Office of Personnel Management finalised a rule establishing Schedule Policy/Career, and Wednesday's order now spells out which posts will move into that category.