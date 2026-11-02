Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens is facing internal turmoil after well over half of her congressional staff reportedly resigned in protest at her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers, two days before Michigan's Senate election.

The backlash continued on Sunday, 1 November, when a heckler repeatedly called Stevens a 'traitor' during a Detroit press conference with Rogers. The interruption led the pair to end the appearance early.

I ask Rep. Haley Stevens, how can you support a candidate who stands in direct opposition to what you stand for?



“Nothing is perfect,” Stevens says before a heckler yells, “Stevens is a traitor,” which ended the press scrum. pic.twitter.com/0SgOzzP7sv — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

Stevens' decision not to support Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed has drawn criticism from party leaders and surprised colleagues, and was also reported to have come as a surprise to Rogers' campaign. Some Democrats have raised concerns that the dispute could affect the race for the closely watched Senate seat.

Haley Stevens Staff Revolt: Congressional Aides Walk Out

According to the Detroit Free Press, well over half of Congresswoman Haley Stevens' congressional staff resigned on Sunday in protest against her endorsement of Mike Rogers. The exact number was not specified, but one person familiar with the departures described the episode as a 'mass resignation'.

Among those leaving was longtime chief of staff Justin German, who had worked with Stevens for eight years. German confirmed that he and many members of the team had resigned.

'We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens' decision to support Mike Rogers,' German said, reaffirming the team's support for Abdul El-Sayed and urging voters to back Democrats across the ballot.

The reported departures come as the Democratic Party is seeking to retain a key Senate seat in Michigan.

Stevens Had Reassured Democrats She Would Not Back Rogers

The Washington Post reported that Congresswoman Haley Stevens had privately told senior Democrats, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, that she would not endorse Mike Rogers.

When concerned staff members reportedly asked whether she planned to support the Republican, Stevens replied in a text message: 'Omg, why would you think I would do that?!!'

Her subsequent endorsement was reported to have surprised those who believed she would remain aligned with the Democratic nominee.

Rogers' campaign was also reportedly caught off guard. Spokesperson Abby Ronson said: 'We found out in real time,' explaining that the campaign learned of Stevens' endorsement when her announcement appeared online.

The endorsement followed an earlier public statement by Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish, that he intended to vote for Rogers. The Washington Post reported that Turkish had encouraged Stevens to support the Republican, although the extent of his influence on her decision remains unclear.

The Israel Dispute That Tore Democrats Apart

Stevens' relationship with El-Sayed deteriorated over disagreements about Israel, US military assistance and campaign advertising.

One point of contention was an advertisement from an outside progressive group, Rebellion PAC, linking US aid to Israel with rising grocery costs. El-Sayed's campaign said it had not produced the advertisement, and El-Sayed said he disagreed with its contents.

Stevens called on him to condemn the material. She also criticised his refusal to identify whether Iran or Israel posed the greater threat.

Political commentator Hasan Piker was another source of disagreement because of his association with El-Sayed's campaign. 'We have to stand with country. We can't stand with hate. We can't stand with Hasan Piker,' Stevens told reporters.

Trump Celebrates as Democratic Backlash Intensifies

A planned unity appearance involving Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit did not go ahead.

The event was intended to bring the former primary rivals together alongside South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn. Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell later said she had asked Stevens not to attend because the dispute over her stance had become too distracting.

Stevens instead appeared with Mike Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit and announced her endorsement of his Senate campaign.

Trump praised her decision as brave and said he would love to have her join the Republican Party. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it a 'despicable betrayal'.

Michigan Democratic Party chairman Curtis Hertel also criticised the move, while Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin said Stevens was making the election about herself rather than voters.

'Traitor!' Heckler Brings Press Conference to an Abrupt End

A protester interrupted Congresswoman Haley Stevens as she answered questions alongside Mike Rogers at a Detroit press conference on Sunday, repeatedly shouting: 'Haley's a traitor!' in reference to her decision to endorse Rogers instead of Abdul El-Sayed.

Rogers reportedly turned towards the protester as Stevens thanked reporters and indicated she was leaving. The appearance ended shortly afterwards.

With Michigan voters due to head to the polls on Tuesday, 3 November, Rogers and El-Sayed are contesting the Senate seat held by retiring Democrat Gary Peters.

Stevens' endorsement may influence the race. Its immediate consequences have included a reported mass staff departure from her congressional office, criticism from senior Democratic figures and the public protest at Sunday's event.