The embers of conflict are glowing brighter than ever on God Valley. As the legendary incident barrels towards its explosive conclusion, the fate of some of the world's most powerful figures hangs precariously in the balance.

The confirmed preview for the next chapter of One Piece teases an event of catastrophic proportions, asking, 'God Valley is reaching its climax! How will this incident resolve!?'. This single question has ignited a firestorm of speculation among fans, who are bracing for a truly momentous chapter.

When Can Fans Expect The Carnage To Unfold?

Unfortunately, readers will have to wait a little longer to witness the chaos. One Piece is currently on a brief hiatus, with the author taking a break for health or scheduling reasons.

Fans can expect the first wave of spoilers and raw scans for Chapter 1163 to appear around Sunday, 19 October 2025. The official, translated chapter is scheduled for release a week later on Sunday, 26 October 2025.

What Unconfirmed Leaks Suggest For God Valley's Fate

Leakers have already begun to paint a grim picture of the events to come. One notable source, 'sanjilover' on Yayspace, who has a track record of being roughly 80% accurate, has shared several tantalising, albeit unconfirmed, details.

According to the leaks, Monkey D. Dragon will make another appearance, finding Ivankov and a young Kuma amidst the turmoil and taking them under his protection. This could be a pivotal moment for the future Revolutionary Army.

More ominously, the final page allegedly features a tense, close-up confrontation between Rocks D. Xebec and the formidable duo of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Imu. Elsewhere on the island, future emperors Whitebeard and Kaido are said to be occupied with another, as-yet-unnamed adversary, stretching the forces on the island to their absolute limit.

ONEPIECE CHAPTER 1163 PREVIEW :



"God Valley is reaching its climax! How will this incident resolve!?" pic.twitter.com/8CSyO5iHPG — Pew (@pewpiece) October 16, 2025

Is A Legendary Confrontation Finally Upon Us?

While the specifics remain unverified, the confirmed preview from Shueisha reinforces the sheer scale of the climax. The 'God Valley Incident' has long been shrouded in mystery, a legendary clash that reshaped the world and saw the Rocks Pirates defeated.

Now, as the flashback reaches its zenith, the chapter promises to deliver a spectacle of power and betrayal. The question isn't just about who will win, but who will survive the chaos that is about to be unleashed. The events of this single day will echo through history, setting the stage for the rise and fall of legends for decades to come.