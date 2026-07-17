England is preparing to introduce a landmark restriction on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s. These energy drinks remain popular among young people, largely because of their sugary taste and the burst of energy they provide. Many are drawn in by slick marketing, celebrity endorsements and eye-catching packaging.

'High-caffeine energy drinks have no place in children's hands,' said Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson. 'We know thousands of kids in England consume them daily but the evidence is clear that this can cause anxiety, affect their sleep and concentration and can have a detrimental impact on their education.'

Which Energy Drinks Are Covered?

The legislation bans all beverages, other than tea or coffee, with more than 150 mg of caffeine per litre. Enforcement will start in April 2027 and will cover physical and online shops, as well as vending machines. Business-to-business transactions are excluded.

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For comparison, a 250 ml (8.45 oz) cup of tea contains around 50 mg of caffeine while a similar amount of coffee has 95 mg of caffeine. Soft drinks are not included in the ban because most cans, which are typically 355 ml (12 oz), only have around 40 mg of caffeine.

Monster, which is the top energy drink on Amazon UK, contains 160 mg of caffeine for every can, which is typically 500 ml (16.9 oz). Just half a litre already exceeds the maximum caffeine content that under-16s are allowed to consume.

Meanwhile, Red Bull, the second most popular on Amazon but widely considered the most popular brand of energy drink globally, contains 80 mg of caffeine for every can, which is typically 250 ml (8.45 oz). The caffeine content is similar to that of Monster.

Why Is England Introducing the Ban?

Energy drinks are often criticised due to their high concentration of sugar and caffeine while also containing stimulants that could speed up the central nervous system to heighten alertness and energy levels. It may lead to an unhealthy increase in heart rate and breathing.

'This is a hugely popular policy, backed by parents, health professionals and the public, and a vital step towards protecting children's health,' said Katharine Jenner, executive director of the Obesity Health Alliance. 'Strong evidence links high-caffeine energy drinks to anxiety, poor sleep, reduced concentration and harm to learning and wellbeing—restricting sales to children at a vital time in their life is just common-sense.'

A 2024 study found that young people consuming energy drinks 'were significantly more likely to engage in sensation-seeking and delinquent behaviours such as unsafe vehicle use, violence, unsafe sex, truancy and bullying.'

In support of the ban, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health stated: 'Children get the energy they need from a healthy and varied diet, sleep, exercise and positive interactions with others. Energy drinks have no clear benefits in terms of providing energy, and there is a small but growing body of evidence to suggest that they can have a detrimental effect on children's wellbeing.'

What Retailers Need to Know

The government organised a consultation from 3 September to 26 November 2025 and received 1,095 responses from businesses, public health organisations, enforcement bodies and the public. There was overwhelming support for the age restriction.

Retailers will be prohibited from selling energy drinks to children under 16 years old. Those who fail to comply could face fines of up to £2,500 (about $3,400).