Sun columnist and broadcaster Rod Liddle has died in hospital at the age of 66 after a brief illness, his family have announced. He passed away on Sunday evening at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, with tributes from relatives, friends and leading figures in British media quickly appearing online and on social media.

Liddle built a career spanning newspapers, radio and online broadcasting, and was known for his sharp wit, distinctive writing style and strong opinions. While sometimes criticised for being outspoken, he remained one of Britain's prominent journalists, earning the respect of colleagues and a significant readership after serving decades in the media and journalism industry.

A Family Forever Proud of Rod Liddle's Legacy

Rod Liddle left behind three children, Wilder, Tyler and Emmy, who were all devastated by their father's passing. They remember him as a loving father, courageous, but also full of humour.

Even in his last weeks in the hospital, he continued to bring joy and hope to those around him, which they said showed his positive personality. They shared in a statement that they are forever proud of their dad's legacy and how he lived an extraordinary life.

Tributes Across British Media

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After news of his passing came out on news and social media, media personalities, political figures and fellow journalists shared their tributes and condolences to Rod Liddle and his family.

Ben Taylor, editor of The Sunday Times, praised Liddle's wit and writing skills, which he said made Liddle's articles and columns a must-read in the UK.

Editor-in-chief of The Sun, Victoria Newton, described him as a brave journalist who practised press freedom bound by social and moral responsibilities. She said he always ran his mouth backed by intellect, sharp wit and humour.

Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, called Liddle 'a journalistic force' that is hard to replicate and who will leave a mark on UK journalism.

The BBC also paid tribute, saying Liddle left a substantial mark on journalism through both his editorial leadership and award-winning investigations.

A Career That Spanned Print and Radio Broadcasting

Liddle started his career serving as the editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme, covering a period in British politics. He later wrote for The Sun, The Sunday Times and The Spectator, while also presenting a weekend programme on Times Radio.

'His radio programme consistently garnered top ratings and was a favourite among listeners due to his wit, smart opinions, and perfectly timed humour,' Times Radio programme director Tim Levell said. 'He will forever be missed.'

A Legacy Shaped by Achievements and Controversy

Aside from his achievements and accolades, Liddle's career also included controversy. In 2010, his online blog was censured by the Press Complaints Commission due to comments published on The Spectator website. He was the first journalist to be censured by the commission on an online platform.

He remained a significant and influential figure in British journalism despite being outspoken and having controversial takes on social and political issues. He did not shy away from a radical approach or unconventional ideas.

His death brings to a close a career that spanned British media for decades across different platforms. Known for his commentaries, sense of humour and distinctive writing, Rod Liddle leaves behind a legacy in UK media and journalism.