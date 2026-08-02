Rolls-Royce was quietly left off BAE Systems' new Brontanax drone programme over a pricing row around its Orpheus engine, and chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic is refusing to say why, insisting only that questions should be put to BAE and that the two companies will 'work on this' in future.

Rolls-Royce was not in the room when BAE Systems unveiled Brontanax at Farnborough last week. More than 70 British firms were. Rolls-Royce, the company that built the engines for the Spitfire and the Lancaster, was not among them.

Brontanax is BAE's pitch for the RAF's 'loyal wingman' programme, an autonomous drone meant to fly escort for crewed fighter jets, competing against rivals that are mostly American-built. It has been marketed as homegrown, unveiled in front of Defence Secretary Wes Streeting and BAE chief executive Charles Woodburn. Which makes Rolls-Royce's absence harder to explain.

The Pricing Row Nobody Will Fully Explain

Cost, according to people close to the talks. BAE reportedly balked at the price of Orpheus, Rolls-Royce's small demonstrator engine, and decided to look elsewhere. Some sources went further, accusing Rolls-Royce of not fully committing to the project in the first place.

Nobody involved is saying much on the record. That silence is its own kind of statement. What is clear is that Orpheus, the engine Rolls-Royce now hopes to sell to militaries elsewhere, did not make the cut here, and that decision alone has raised eyebrows across the defence industry.

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Erginbilgic's Response

Told that Rolls-Royce had been left off Britain's 'best of British' demonstrator, Erginbilgic did not take the bait. 'You should ask BAE that,' he said. Then, almost as an afterthought: 'It is a demonstrator. I expect these two great companies to work on this.'

Asked directly how the split happened, he stopped short. 'How we ended up here, I do not want to speculate.' On the future, he was considerably more direct. Rolls-Royce, he said, would 'lead sovereign propulsion capability in autonomous' systems going forward, and the relationship with BAE was still 'very close.'

A Century of Loyalty, One Snub

Rolls-Royce's history with British combat aircraft stretches back to the First World War, through the Merlin engines that powered the Spitfires and Lancasters of the Second, to the Pegasus engine that drove the Harrier jump jet for both the RAF and the US Marines. Its work also includes the EJ200, the engine behind the Eurofighter Typhoon flown by allied air forces today.

Just a year ago, the government was on the record for announcing that it was backing Rolls-Royce in its bid to produce Britain's first fleet of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

That is the résumé. None of it bought Rolls-Royce a seat on Brontanax, an unusual place for a company so closely linked with British aerospace engineering to end up.

So What Is Rolls-Royce Not Saying?

Strip away the diplomacy, and three things went unanswered: how the pricing talks broke down, whether Rolls-Royce disputes the claim it did not 'lean in' fully, and what would need to change for the company to be brought back in. He answered none of them, not with a denial, not with detail, just a redirect and a nod to future collaboration.

That gap between what was asked and what was said is the story here. Not a cover-up. A managed silence from a company that would rather not discuss a dispute through the press.

What Rolls-Royce Loses From Here

Rolls-Royce says Orpheus will still go to market internationally, Brontanax or no Brontanax. BAE, meanwhile, has gone with an American engine and dozens of other British suppliers, with no sign of second-guessing that decision. For now, Britain's 'all-British' drone is airborne without the one engine maker whose name has been tied to British fighter jets for longer than almost anyone else's, and without an explanation of how it got left behind.