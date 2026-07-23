More than 120 UK millionaires, including former footballer Gary Lineker and music producer Brian Eno, have urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to introduce higher taxes on the country's wealthiest people, arguing that Britain's richest can afford to contribute more.

Their appeal, published in an open letter on Wednesday, comes as Burnham begins his premiership with a challenge on how the country can fund public services and tackle regional inequality.

The campaign is the latest effort by the Patriotic Millionaires group, which has repeatedly argued that Britain's tax system places too little burden on accumulated wealth. The renewed push follows similar appeals in previous years and comes only days after Burnham declined to rule out introducing a wealth tax when questioned by Lineker before becoming prime minister.

UK Millionaires Tell Burnham 'We Can Afford It'

The open letter makes clear that its authors are not calling for higher taxes on ordinary workers but instead on those whose wealth comes primarily from accumulated assets.

Currently most-read on @BBCNews 🙌 Our new open letter to @andyburnham calling for higher taxes on wealth.



"We can afford it. We're not talking about higher taxes on those who get up and go to work for their income every day, but on the very richest..."https://t.co/VWE0Gugxnu — Patriotic Millionaires UK (@PatMillsUK) July 23, 2026

'We can afford it. We're not talking about higher taxes on those who get up and go to work for their income every day, but on the very richest whose income is derived from the wealth they hold,' the letter says.

Organised by Patriotic Millionaires, the campaign argues that greater taxation of wealth would help create a fairer society while providing additional investment for the country. The group supports a 2% annual tax on wealth exceeding £10 million.

'Millionaires are a patriotic bunch,' the letter continues. 'We love this country and we want it to succeed.'

It argues that Britain has significant untapped resources concentrated among its wealthiest citizens, adding that success requires investment and that substantial capital remains 'untaxed potential'.

Among the signatories are filmmaker Richard Curtis, former Greggs managing director Ian Gregg, crime writer Val McDermid and former financial trader turned equality campaigner Gary Stevenson.

Read more JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns Newly Sworn-In PM Andy Burnham Over Economic Plans JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns Newly Sworn-In PM Andy Burnham Over Economic Plans

The letter also calls for what it describes as a new 'devolution of wealth and power' from Britain's richest households to help reinvest in communities across the country.

Andy Burnham Faces Wealth Tax Challenge

The campaign arrives as Burnham faces early questions over whether his government could eventually introduce a wealth tax.

Before entering Downing Street, Burnham stopped short of rejecting the idea when asked about it by Lineker, suggesting he might 'have to ask for a little more' tax at some stage.

His government has so far stopped well short of committing to such a policy. Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds said people who wished to contribute more were already able to do so voluntarily through the Treasury's existing donation facility.

'I welcome the fact that people of good means are saying that they want to pay more. They can pay more,' Reynolds said, adding that any major tax changes would instead be announced during a future Budget.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also dismissed the campaign's demands, saying Lineker was 'very welcome to pay more tax' voluntarily.

'He can write a cheque to the Treasury, no one is stopping him,' she said.

Wealth Campaigners Reject Claims Rich Britons Would Leave

Brian Eno used the latest campaign to challenge one of the most common arguments against wealth taxes, namely that affluent people would relocate abroad. The musician argued that Britain's tax rules already favour wealthy individuals.

'If you're wealthy you don't pay very much tax but hire a clever bunch of accountants who somehow get you off that,' he said.

Eno also disputed suggestions that a wealth tax would trigger a mass departure of millionaires.

'That is the story that has always been told by the rich to avoid this but in fact people don't leave that much,' he said.

He acknowledged that some people would leave but argued that countries with relatively high taxation, including those in Scandinavia, have continued to retain wealthy residents. Eno added that many affluent people genuinely want to see better public services and stronger communities, saying they support improved roads, schools and local initiatives.

The campaign also cited its own polling, which it said showed that a majority of millionaires support paying higher taxes themselves. The letter argued that those who oppose such proposals are driven by outdated economic thinking or personal financial interest, insisting that Britain's future depends on bigger investment funded in part by those with the greatest wealth.