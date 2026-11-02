Donald Trump says he'll consider making Nicki Minaj his press secretary. In 2018, the rapper wrote that she came to the US illegally at age five. Her post condemned splitting migrant families at the border. Trump spoke in a clip Benny Johnson shared on 31 October, after Minaj joined a Trump rally in Michigan.

The press secretary speaks for the president to reporters, and the post has been empty since 16 October. A Trump aide suggested Minaj first, but the White House has announced no appointment. In a 2024 livestream, Minaj said she was not a citizen, and federal jobs usually go only to citizens.

What Trump Told Benny Johnson

The idea began on the way to that rally, when Minaj flew on Air Force One to Port Huron, Michigan. Steven Cheung, who runs White House messaging, quizzed her on camera as if she were the spokesperson. He posted the video, shown below, suggesting the White House may have found its pick. Minaj reposted his message with an American flag. The administration's main X account replied with an eyes emoji.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump adviser, then asked Minaj's fans online what they thought of the idea. California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office replied, posting, 'We can only pray.' Johnson, a pro-Trump host, later put the question to the president. Trump replied, 'That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that.' In the same answer, the president said that Johnson himself would also do well in the job.

Minaj's Citizenship and the Gold Card

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago in 1982, grew up in Queens. In June 2018, Trump's first government was taking thousands of migrant children from their parents at the Mexican border. She objected online, writing, 'I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old.' Her message begged for the practice to stop, and the same week Trump signed an order meant to end the separations.

Minaj's status came up again in January 2026, at an event on Trump's investment accounts for children. On stage, she called herself probably his biggest fan. Hours later, she posted a photo of a Trump Gold Card, part of a visa programme requiring a $1 million contribution (about £750,000). A White House spokesman later told The Hill that her card was a 'memento', not a visa document. She later said she was 'finalising' her citizenship paperwork, but has not confirmed that she became a citizen.

What Happens Next

The federal jobs website says agencies may hire non-citizens in limited cases, including some excepted service or Senior Executive Service posts, where law and agency rules permit. These rules alone do not settle White House eligibility. Non-citizens, even green card holders, cannot vote federally. Minaj backed Republicans in Michigan but has not said whether she can vote.

Katie Zacharia, the previous press secretary, lasted five days. Midterms fall on Tuesday 3 November, and a 28 October report put Minaj at 3 per cent on Kalshi and 2 per cent on Polymarket. Both ranked principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly ahead.