Paul Rudd has unexpectedly found himself caught up in one of the internet's strangest celebrity controversies after being spotted browsing Art of Play, the Brooklyn curiosity shop at the centre of Kelly Clarkson's viral dispute over a $15,000 (£11,200) mechanical bird. The Ant-Man actor was recently seen window-shopping at the New York store, which has attracted widespread attention following Clarkson's public criticism of an employee who allegedly made her feel as though she could not afford an expensive item.

Rudd's visit quickly became another talking point in the ongoing saga, with social media users joking about the shop's newfound celebrity clientele and the eye-watering price attached to its famous singing bird. Although there is no indication that Rudd purchased anything during his visit, his appearance has given the already bizarre controversy another unexpected twist.

Rudd Visits the Shop at the Centre of the Drama

Art of Play, located in Brooklyn Heights, specialises in games, puzzles, unusual objects and novelty items. The shop has become an unlikely internet sensation since Clarkson publicly described her experience there earlier this month.

Rudd's appearance comes as the business continues to deal with the attention generated by the dispute. His visit has attracted curiosity because the store is now associated with one of the most widely discussed celebrity shopping controversies of the month. The actor, known for his roles in Friends, Clueless and Marvel's Ant-Man films, has long maintained a relatively low-key public persona, making his unexpected appearance at the controversial shop particularly amusing to online observers.

However, there is no evidence suggesting that Rudd's visit was connected to Clarkson's allegations or that he intended to comment on the dispute. This did not stop the internet from speculating he was there for the item, prompting some humorous reactions online.

'That's the bird?! I don't get it..." him and us right now,' one comment said. Another seemingly poked fun at Clarkson: 'Wonder if he's tempted to go in and say "hi, I'm a big important Hollywood star and I demand that you- nah, just kidding!"'

Another praised Rudd's seemingly simple curiosity that could be applied to anyone: 'His pose and face expression make it so funny! Just a dad trying to understand what all the fuss is about.'

Kelly Clarkson's $15,000 Mechanical Bird Controversy

The drama began on 10 October, when Clarkson visited Art of Play and became interested in a mechanical singing bird named Molly. The singer later claimed on social media that an employee had treated her condescendingly when she asked about purchasing the item.

According to Clarkson, she was told the bird cost $15,000 and was offered something comparable instead, leaving her feeling as though the employee assumed she could not afford it. Clarkson compared the experience to the famous shopping scene in the 1990 film Pretty Woman, in which Julia Roberts' character is dismissed by boutique employees.

Art of Play subsequently disputed her account, explaining that Molly was permanently attached to the wall and served as a mascot for the shop's magic shows. The business said the $15,000 figure referred to a nearly identical automaton owned by the bird's creator, Seattle-based artist Bliss Kolb.

According to the shop, staff also offered to show Clarkson another mechanical bird available for approximately $2,000 (£1,500). Clarkson rejected the shop's explanation, insisting that an employee had explicitly discussed the $15,000 price with her.

Internet Jokes About the Shop's Expensive Bird

The dispute has divided social media users, with some supporting Clarkson's account and others arguing that her public criticism unfairly exposed a small business to intense scrutiny. The shop's owners have said the resulting backlash included threatening messages, negative reviews and harassment directed towards staff and neighbouring businesses.

Meanwhile, the mechanical bird itself has become an unlikely celebrity. Following the controversy, the shop jokingly announced that Molly's price had increased to $15 million because of the overwhelming public interest.

The exaggerated price has fuelled further jokes about the store, with Rudd's visit giving internet users another opportunity to make light of the situation. Some viewers have treated the actor's appearance as a humorous coincidence, while others have questioned whether the shop will ever escape its association with the infamous bird.

A Viral Shopping Dispute Takes Another Turn

The attention surrounding Art of Play demonstrates how quickly an ordinary retail disagreement can become an international entertainment story when a celebrity shares their experience online. For the shop, the controversy has brought enormous publicity, although its owners have also described the less welcome consequences of being targeted by online users.

Rudd's visit has added another celebrity name to the story, but there is no indication that he became involved in the disagreement itself. For now, the internet remains fascinated by a dispute involving a famous singer, an unusual mechanical bird and a price tag that has become a punchline.