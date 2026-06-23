Russian journalist Grigory Nekhoroshev, who reported in 2008 that Vladimir Putin was allegedly planning to leave his marriage for Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, has died aged 69 in Riga, Latvia, where he had lived in exile for 11 years.

Nekhoroshev's death was reported by friends and Russian media outlets, with reports saying he became seriously ill after eating poisonous mushrooms collected near his home.

The news came after years of Nekhoroshev's role in publishing one of the most sensitive stories of Putin's political career. At the time, he was editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Korrespondent, which reported in April 2008 that Putin planned to divorce his then-wife Lyudmila Putina and marry Kabaeva, a former Olympic rhythmic gymnast.

Putin's 'Personal Enemy' Label Followed Controversial Kabaeva Report

The report caused immediate controversy in Russia. Putin and Kabaeva denied the claims at the time, while the Kremlin leader publicly criticised what he described as people intruding into private lives.

Grigorij Niechoroszew (69) - 🇷🇺 dziennikarz, znany z ujawnienia związku Władimira Putina z gimnastyczką Aliną Kabajewą. Od 2015 r. przebywał na emigracji na Łotwie. Według wstępnych ustaleń śledczych przyczyną śmierci było zatrucie grzybami, które zebrał w swoim ogrodzie. pic.twitter.com/ffl4H05hAz — Kto umarł? (@KtoUmarl) June 23, 2026

Following publication of the story, the newspaper's owner, Alexander Lebedev, a former KGB officer turned businessman, closed Moskovsky Korrespondent. According to reports, Nekhoroshev was questioned by security services and later left Russia.

The article about Kabaeva became one of the most-discussed reports on Putin's private life. Although the relationship was denied at the time, later reporting claimed that Putin and Kabaeva had maintained a close relationship. Putin has not publicly acknowledged the relationship.

Friends of Nekhoroshev said the journalist remained concerned about his safety while living in Latvia. Bozhena Rynska, another Russian journalist based in the Baltic state, described his death as 'incomprehensible,' while Igors Vatoļins, who had seen Nekhoroshev shortly before his death, said he was a person with plans and ideas.

'Nekhoroshev was the first to reveal the name of Putin's common-law wife, rhythmic gymnastics champion Alina Kabaeva. Putin clearly did not forgive him for that,' Vatoļins was quoted as saying.

However, there is currently no confirmed evidence that Nekhoroshev's death was connected to his reporting or any alleged retaliation. Reports said his death was being investigated, but authorities have not publicly confirmed foul play.

Where Putin's First Wife Is Now

Putin and Lyudmila Putina (born Lyudmila Shkrebneva) married in 1983 and were together for almost 30 years. They had two daughters, Maria and Yekaterina. During Putin's rise through Russian politics, Lyudmila rarely appeared in public and generally avoided the political spotlight.

The couple publicly announced their separation on 6 June 2013 after attending a ballet performance at the Kremlin. They described it as a mutual decision, with Putin saying they rarely saw each other because of his work and Lyudmila saying their lives had gone in different directions.

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Lyudmila herself later remarried. Reports identified her as Lyudmila Ocheretnaya after her marriage to businessman Artur Ocheretny. She has remained largely outside the public eye since leaving the role of Russia's first lady.

Journalists Threatened in Russia

While Nekhoroshev's death is not linked to any suspicious deaths involving critics of the Kremlin, critics can't help but connect the dots.

Investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya was murdered in Moscow in 2006 after reporting on issues including corruption and the war in Chechnya. Former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko died in London the same year after being poisoned with radioactive polonium-210.

Other prominent figures linked to opposition politics or criticism of the Kremlin have also died in recent years. Opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was shot near the Kremlin in 2015, while businessman Boris Berezovsky was found dead in Britain in 2013. Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in 2023.

The circumstances surrounding those deaths have led to continued scrutiny about risks faced by Kremlin opponents.

For Nekhoroshev, the final chapter of a career defined by one explosive investigation ended far from the newspaper office where the story began. His death in Riga leaves unanswered questions about the journalist's final days, while authorities continue examining the circumstances surrounding what friends described as a sudden loss.