A British YouTuber who built a family-friendly brand on Minecraft gameplay and wholesome comedy content faces extradition to Poland over allegations of sexual activity with girls under 15. Stuart Kluz-Burton, known to his four million subscribers as Stuu, was arrested in Luton in October 2023 after Polish prosecutors issued charges relating to alleged incidents in 2015 and 2018.

The UK Supreme Court upheld the extradition order on 17 July 2026, rejecting Kluz-Burton's final appeal and clearing the way for his transfer to Polish authorities. The 34-year-old, who holds dual British and Polish citizenship, now awaits transport to Warsaw to face formal charges, and has not been convicted of any of the alleged offences at this stage.

Extradition Battle Concludes After Three Years

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Kluz-Burton faces one count of sexual touching and three additional charges connected to alleged assaults on teenagers, the Crown Prosecution Service said in its summary of the case. Two of the charges allege inducing minors to consume alcohol, according to court documents filed in Warsaw and Polish arrest warrant details.

The YouTube creator was detained in the UK after Polish prosecutors sought his arrest and obtained a warrant linked to the Pandora Gate investigation, filings from the Warsaw prosecution service state. He has been fighting extradition through multiple court levels since his initial arrest three years ago, with British judges repeatedly ruling that the Polish warrant remains valid and that political commentary did not undermine judicial independence.

Allegations Emerge from Pandora Gate Investigation

The allegations came to light in October 2023 after Polish filmmaker Sylwester Wardega published a YouTube video alleging that Kluz-Burton and other creators had inappropriate relationships with underage girls, including sharing chat logs and screenshots. In subsequent coverage of the case, Kluz-Burton declined to comment on the allegations when approached, according to a report in The Independent based on his UK court appearances.

Polish authorities have pursued the case as part of the wider Pandora Gate investigation into misconduct among Polish-language content creators, built on material gathered by Wardega and fellow commentator Konopskyy as well as formal complaints to prosecutors. Officials in Warsaw have described the affair as a major test of how the justice system deals with online influencers accused of targeting young fans.

From Minecraft Stardom to Extradition: The Rise of a Family-Friendly Channel

For more than a decade, Kluz-Burton has run a successful YouTube channel featuring lifestyle, comedy and gaming content primarily in Polish. One of his most-watched clips has accumulated more than 17 million views.

His channel has generated more than a billion total views across all content since he began posting from Poland in the mid-2010s, the same report noted. The case has attracted significant attention given the family-oriented nature of much of his content, which prosecutors say was watched extensively by teenagers and younger viewers. Child protection advocates in both Poland and the UK have warned that channels marketed at younger audiences face particular scrutiny when such allegations emerge.

How the Case Echoes Previous Online Grooming Extraditions

The circumstances echo previous incidents involving online personalities and child safety, including a Scottish man who admitted using Minecraft to groom children in America in 2017. Court records in Arizona show he was extradited and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges. Polish prosecutors are continuing their investigation, with authorities urging anyone with relevant information to come forward in public statements about Pandora Gate. The Divisional Court in London previously noted that ministerial remarks aimed at Polish prosecutors did not invalidate the extradition warrant.

Kluz-Burton's legal team had argued against extradition on multiple grounds, including claims of political interference, but British judges consistently found the warrant lawful and the requested offences extraditable. He is expected to be transported to Poland in the coming weeks to face trial once logistical arrangements between UK and Polish authorities are completed.