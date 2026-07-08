More than 100 alleged foreign spies have been arrested and hundreds of suspected plots disrupted, FBI Director Kash Patel has revealed, as he cited what he described as the bureau's latest national security enforcement efforts.

Patel said the FBI had arrested 113 active foreign spies, recorded a 53% increase in counterintelligence arrests, disrupted 850 active plots, made 4,800 cartel arrests and secured a 77% increase in cyber indictments. He did not specify the reporting period, methodology or baseline for the figures, making it difficult to compare them with previous FBI data or broader national security trends.

In the post, Patel wrote, 'This FBI is doing the work,' after listing the agency's latest enforcement figures.

113 active spies from foreign countries arrested.



Counter intelligence arrest have jumped 53%



4,800 cartel arrests, and 850 active plotters stopped.



77% surge in cyber indictments.



This @FBI is doing the work!



-DKP🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zmtGwLKBEE — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 8, 2026

Recent DOJ And FBI Crackdowns

Recent Justice Department and FBI announcements provide examples of the investigations that have featured prominently in federal national security and organised crime enforcement over the past year.

In March 2025, the Justice Department launched Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative directing prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies to coordinate investigations targeting cartels, transnational criminal organisations, violent crime and illegal immigration through existing task forces.

Since then, prosecutors have announced a series of cases involving alleged members of Tren de Aragua. In July, eight alleged members were charged in Texas and Illinois with offences including kidnappings resulting in death, murder and racketeering.

Earlier nationwide operations resulted in charges against more than 25 defendants, while the Justice Department has said more than 300 alleged TdA members and associates have been federally charged across 28 judicial districts since January 2025.

The FBI has also announced a series of counterintelligence investigations involving alleged Chinese agents, export-control violations and state-linked cyber activity.

Earlier this week, the bureau said Spanish authorities arrested an alleged member of the pro-Russia hacking group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn, also known as Z-Pentest, in coordination with the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office as part of Operation Riptide, which supports the wider Operation Red Circus initiative targeting state-linked cyber threats.

Intelligence Warnings On Espionage And Cyber

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Patel's figures come as US intelligence and law enforcement agencies continue to warn that foreign governments are expanding espionage and cyber operations targeting the United States.

The 2026 Annual Threat Assessment issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence identifies China and Russia as the most persistent cyber and espionage threats to the United States, while warning that Iran and North Korea continue to develop cyber capabilities targeting government networks, private industry and critical infrastructure.

The assessment says foreign adversaries are seeking to collect intelligence, steal technology and maintain capabilities that could disrupt essential services during a crisis.

The FBI has likewise identified China as its leading counterintelligence concern, citing economic espionage and technology theft as significant risks to US national security and economic competitiveness. The bureau also continues to investigate cyber and influence operations linked to Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Separately, its latest Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) report recorded 859,532 cybercrime complaints in 2024, with reported losses exceeding $16 billion, the highest annual total recorded by the centre.

Patel's post did not identify which countries or investigations were reflected in the reported 113 foreign spy arrests, nor did it specify whether the reported increase in cyber indictments related to state-sponsored activity, organised cybercrime or other categories of investigation. The FBI had not, as of publication, released supporting data explaining how the figures were compiled.