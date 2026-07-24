Reddit users have sparked an online investigation into anonymous accounts discussing Elena Taber and Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower, claiming they uncovered possible links between the profiles and the influencer's social media activity.

The discussion gained traction after users examined posts, shared links, screenshots and archived content in an attempt to identify who was behind the accounts.

The alleged connection has since divided internet users, with some believing the clues raised questions while others argued that online speculation does not prove account ownership.

How Fans Began Tracing the Anonymous Accounts

The controversy reportedly began after a now-deleted Reddit discussion focused on Elena Taber and Jamie Campbell Bower attracted attention from users.

According to reports, an anonymous account posted about Taber and her relationship with Bower before sharing a TikTok link.

Some Reddit users later claimed the link appeared to connect to Taber's own TikTok profile, which became the starting point for further online investigation.

Following the alleged discovery, users began comparing details across platforms, including screenshots, archived posts and previous account activity.

Some attempted to identify similarities between the anonymous profile's posts and Taber's public social media presence.

The discussion expanded as users reviewed older posts and debated whether other profiles could also be connected.

However, the identity of the account holder has not been independently verified.

What Reddit Users Allegedly Noticed

As the conversation spread, some users claimed they noticed patterns in the anonymous account's activity, including posts that appeared supportive of Taber, references to her relationship with Bower and discussions involving other online personalities.

Some users also alleged that additional profiles appeared during the debate to defend Taber or respond to criticism, leading to further speculation about whether multiple accounts were connected.

Those claims remain unverified.

While screenshots, archived posts and online activity can show how discussions developed, they do not independently prove who created or controlled an anonymous account.

Why Bower's Relationship Came Under the Spotlight

The controversy gained wider attention because of Taber's relationship with Jamie Campbell Bower, who has become a recognisable figure among global audiences through his role as Vecna in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Bower's growing popularity has increased interest in his personal life, with fans regularly discussing his relationships and public appearances online.

The latest debate moved beyond influencer communities as entertainment audiences joined conversations about the alleged anonymous accounts and the claims surrounding them.

The situation also reflects how celebrity relationships can intensify online investigations, as fans often examine public posts and digital activity for possible connections.

Divided Reactions Over Anonymous Account Claims

Reaction to the alleged Elena Taber anonymous account controversy has been divided.

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Some users argued that the reported links between the accounts appeared unusual and raised wider questions about influencer authenticity and online image management.

Others pushed back against the speculation, arguing that anonymous profiles are difficult to verify and that screenshots or archived posts may not provide enough context to identify who is behind an account.

The debate has also renewed wider discussions about Reddit investigations, internet sleuthing and the challenge of separating possible clues from unconfirmed theories.

Claims Remain Unconfirmed

Neither Elena Taber nor Jamie Campbell Bower has publicly commented on the allegations involving the anonymous accounts.

Reports said representatives for both were contacted for comment.

For now, the only confirmed development is that the Reddit discussion has generated widespread attention, while the alleged connection between Taber and the accounts remains unconfirmed.