A woman reported to be the partner of Ukrainian businessman Vadim Ermolaev reportedly lost both legs after a bomb attack in Monaco, which has now triggered a major investigation.

Anna Nasobina, 46, was taken to a hospital in Nice following the blast at a luxury residential building, while Ermolaev's wife, Anna Ermolaeva, later confirmed she was safe after being away from the scene.

The explosion struck the entrance of the apartment block where Ermolaev was staying, according to reports. French authorities have not publicly confirmed a motive for the attack, and investigators are continuing to examine evidence, including CCTV footage and forensic material collected after the blast.

Ermolaev's Reported Partner Critically Injured

Nasobina, who has been described in reports as Ermolaev's alleged mistress and long-term partner, suffered life-changing injuries in the explosion. Reports said her feet were blown off in the blast and that both legs were later amputated.

She remains in a serious condition, according to reports, while the couple's 13-year-old son was also injured but is said to be in a stable condition. The family has reportedly received protection from French special forces as the investigation continues.

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Nasobina and Ermolaev were said to have shared a child, with Ukrainian political blogger Anatoly Shariy claiming that she was the woman present with the businessman during the attack rather than his wife.

Ermolaev's wife, who shares four children with the businessman, spoke publicly after reports of the attack emerged. She told Ukrainian state media outlet Suspilne that the family was cooperating with investigators while dealing with what she described as a period of severe stress.

'We are currently in a state of severe stress and are actively cooperating with the investigation and law enforcement agencies,' she said.

The Possible Motive

French investigators are examining who carried out the attack and why Ermolaev may have been targeted. Authorities have not confirmed a motive, although reports have suggested investigators are looking into possible links to criminal disputes involving the businessman's wider family.

A suspect was reportedly captured on CCTV placing a bag believed to have contained the explosive device near the building entrance before fleeing the scene. The suspect remains at large, according to reports.

Ermolaev, 58, was previously considered one of Ukraine's wealthiest businessmen before giving up his Ukrainian citizenship in 2017. His name has also been linked in reports to investigations involving his eldest son, Artur Ermolaev.

Artur Ermolaev was arrested in Cyprus and later extradited to Estonia, where he was convicted of operating fraudulent call centres, according to reports. Authorities alleged the networks targeted victims across Europe, although investigators have not publicly confirmed that this was connected to the Monaco explosion.

Other Casualties Involved

The blast caused injuries beyond those suffered by Ermolaev and Nasobina. Several other people were reportedly treated by emergency services for shock and injuries caused by shattered glass following the explosion.

But the attack has drawn attention because of the identities involved and the location where it occurred. Monaco, known for its wealthy international residents and high-security environment, is now the scene of a criminal investigation centred on a targeted explosion.

For now, French authorities have not publicly confirmed whether Ermolaev was the intended target or whether the attack was linked to any specific dispute. Evidence from the scene, including surveillance footage and forensic analysis, remains central to determining who was responsible and what motivated the bombing.