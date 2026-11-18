US immigration agents took Dutch OnlyFans star Vera Dijkmans away in handcuffs at Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday, 11 November, according to her mother, Marianne Scholt, who suspects a problem with her daughter's visa.

The 29-year-old had flown from Miami to attend UFC 334 at New York's Madison Square Garden. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Dijkmans had been ordered deported in May 2026 after missing an immigration hearing.

In 2023, Dijkmans drew international attention when she invited men to apply to be her boyfriend. The form included questions about their jobs, living arrangements and previous relationships.

The model, who once called herself the 'world's most wanted girlfriend', put the number of applicants at roughly 5,000.

The OnlyFans Star's Plans at Madison Square Garden

Scholt, who lives in Tilburg, had travelled to the United States with both her daughters, Vera and Iza Dijkmans. Vera posts martial arts photographs on Instagram. Her mother explained that Vera had planned to film with fighters while she was in New York for the UFC event.

Two ICE agents were waiting when the family landed in Newark, Scholt recalled. They drove Vera away in a van with tinted windows. Her relatives say nobody told them why the agents had taken her into custody.

From the airport, Dijkmans was taken to Delaney Hall, an immigration detention centre in Newark, New Jersey. Scholt described her daughter's detention as 'the most terrible thing that can happen to a parent'.

A Missed Hearing in the OnlyFans Star's Immigration Case

DHS said Dijkmans returned to the United States in August 2024 on a B-2 visitor visa, overstayed her authorised stay and was placed in removal proceedings in August 2025.

Her mother said she did not know whether Dijkmans had authorisation to work in the United States.

DHS said Dijkmans had previously been removed from the United States in March 2019 after attempting to enter unlawfully through Houston. Her mother disputed the allegation, saying Dijkmans had travelled with an ESTA authorisation but was turned away without an explanation.

Dijkmans had also applied for permanent residence in the United States. Her mother said she missed a notice to attend an immigration court hearing because she was travelling.

Dijkmans spent more nights in hotels than at her registered address, her mother explained. Scholt believed her daughter's frequent travel had contributed to her missing the immigration notice. Iza added that the court summons had never reached her sister.

A lawyer the family consulted told them that a removal order was already on file. Federal agents can hold someone under a final removal order while they arrange deportation. DHS said an immigration judge ordered Dijkmans deported on 26 May 2026 after she failed to appear for a hearing. She remains in ICE custody pending removal.

What the OnlyFans Star Told Her Sister From Detention

Vera told her family she felt intimidated by staff at Delaney Hall, where she shared sleeping quarters with 12 other people. Iza recalled that the windows were sealed and that her sister had gone six days without seeing daylight.

'She has told us that the food is very poor, the hygiene conditions are extremely unsanitary, and the atmosphere inside the facility is constantly tense,' Iza added.

Supporters circulated the hashtag #FreeVera online. In Newark, some of Dijkmans' followers joined Scholt and Iza at a protest outside Delaney Hall, where musicians were filmed chanting 'Free Vera'.