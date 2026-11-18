French pastors have warned of growing hostility towards Christians as France recorded 843 anti-Christian incidents in 2025, a 9% rise on the previous year, according to official figures.

Their concerns emerged in interviews with CBN, which featured church leaders in the Paris area and Limoges discussing security, religious life and the atmosphere surrounding recent unrest.

The figures concern incidents recorded in 2025, rather than events during the recent protests, and no direct connection has been established between the two.

French Pastors Describe Fears Over Anti-Christian Incidents

Pastor Dorothée Rajiah, who leads Paris Centre Chrétien, described precautions requested when her congregation planned to display a cross on its building.

She told CBN that authorities 'asked us to have extra security, and to have bulletproof windows.'

Rajiah's account did not identify a particular threat to the building or establish whether the church subsequently installed those measures. Her experience nevertheless places security concerns at the centre of a decision about displaying a Christian symbol.

In Limoges, Pastor Tim Knickerbocker, who has served there for 55 years, described the wider religious climate as 'like a coldness.' He contrasted the freedom to practise religion with what he regarded as society's lack of warmth towards Christianity.

'The whole society is cold in the sense of legislation. We're free to do lots of things you can't even do in the USA, but we feel like under a cloud,' he told CBN.

Anti-Christian Incidents Rise in French Records

The Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians (OIDAC) Europe highlighted the French government's total of 843 incidents in 2025, up 9% from 2024.

The organisation also identified a 70% increase in offences targeting individuals and an 86% rise in disruptions of worship and direct threats against worshippers over the same period.

Those categories encompass more than damage to religious buildings. They include conduct directed at people attending services or practising their faith, although the figures do not establish the circumstances or motives behind every individual case.

Across Europe, OIDAC Europe documented 2,465 anti-Christian hate crimes and incidents in 2025, up from 2,211 in 2024. These included at least 395 attacks on individuals, a 44% increase from the previous year.

The highest government-recorded totals were in France, England and Wales, Germany and Austria, according to the organisation.

Anti-Christian Incidents Amid Debate Over French Protests

The figures have emerged alongside protests that brought violence to several French cities. In Limoges, the 19th-century town hall reportedly caught fire during the disturbances.

The Council on Foreign Relations traced the protests to concerns over education and rising living costs.

Conservative commentators including Sean Davis and Mark Steyn have offered a different interpretation, linking the unrest to secularisation and immigration. Those political arguments do not identify who committed the anti-Christian offences recorded by authorities.

There have also been public expressions of Christian faith. More than 200 young Catholics gathered at Saint-Étienne-du-Mont church in Paris on 21 October to pray for peace in France.

Pastor Knickerbocker estimated that evangelicals account for about 0.6% of France's population. He contrasted this with an estimate that 5% of China's population is Christian, although the two figures describe different groups and their sources were not provided. His comparison reflected concern about the church's place in French society.