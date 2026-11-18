Machine Gun Kelly drew criticism over an X post on 11 November 2026 in which he used a homophobic slur to mock a man who reportedly received a tattoo under anaesthesia in Bali, Indonesia.

The video first appeared on the Instagram account of Lucky, manager of The Hunter Ink.

The parlour offers tourists full-body tattoos in a single sitting, with several artists working on one customer at the same time. Boşuna Tıklama, the Turkish digital news account, shared the Instagram clip on X.

What Machine Gun Kelly Wrote About the Customer

The US performer Colson Baker, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, now writes his stage name in lowercase as mgk. His opening words referred to the man receiving the tattoo. Baker was quoted as writing, 'you didn't earn that ink'.

The next line singled out two details of the appointment, the anaesthetic and the nappy the man wore while the artists worked. Baker wrote, 'got put to sleep and wore a diaper for a tattoo, i hope you sh*t yourself you f*ckn fairy'.

The reaction also sparked debate over whether enduring pain was an essential part of getting a tattoo, with some critics accusing Baker of gatekeeping.

Others took issue with Baker's suggestion that he could judge who deserved a tattoo. Although he addressed both lines to the man in the video, the parlour itself organises the session. The source account describes the anaesthetic and the nappy as part of the studio-organised tattoo session.

Why the Slur in Machine Gun Kelly's Post Drew Objections

The final word in Baker's post has served as a slur against gay men since the early 20th century. When aimed at a man over his willingness to endure pain, it draws on the stereotype that gay men are less masculine or less tough than straight men.

Criticism of Baker focused not only on his views about tattooing but also on his use of homosexuality as an insult. His remarks were condemned for reinforcing stereotypes about gay men and masculinity.

Anestezi altında tüm vücuduna dövme yaptıran gencin son hali: pic.twitter.com/kEPDAliNOI — Boşuna Tıklama (@bosunatiklama) November 10, 2026

Inside the Bali Parlour Behind the Machine Gun Kelly Dispute

The report describes a sterile room at The Hunter Ink where the customer receives an anaesthetic. The aim is for the person receiving the tattoo to remain still while several tattooists work together on the same full-body piece. The artists can carry on even when pain would otherwise interrupt the sitting.

The nappy that featured in Baker's post also has a practical purpose in the studio's timetable. The customer wears one so the team can see the work through without pausing for a toilet break.

For someone visiting Bali, a full-body tattoo could otherwise mean returning to the parlour for a series of appointments spread over days or weeks. On Instagram, The Hunter Ink advertises a booking that covers the entire job in one day.

Neither the length of the session nor the method used to complete it establishes how the customer felt about Baker's comments, and the available account includes no response from the tattoo recipient.