Footage of Donald Trump walking with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday, 18 November, prompted speculation on X that the US president was wearing leg braces.

Trump had arrived in the Philippine capital the previous day. Similar questions had surfaced in October after Trump tapped his right thigh as he walked towards a helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House.

In the Manila clip, he was talking to Marcos as the two walked through the grounds of Malacañang Palace.

The reactions ranged from observations about a few seconds of Trump's stride to concerns about his health. One viewer wrote, 'Something is seriously wrong with him.' Another suggested that Trump wore a brace on each leg, although there is no verified evidence supporting that claim.

What the Trump and Marcos Clip Shows

'Look at Trump's legs as he walks,' one person wrote on X. Another singled out what they saw as a change of pace partway through the recording, writing, 'After his right leg splays out 20 seconds in, his forward progress stalls.'

That viewer interpreted the apparent slowdown as reluctance to walk any further, adding, 'Where's the presidential golf cart when you need it?' A different X user offered an explanation for the position of Trump's legs as he walked beside Marcos. The post read, 'Those braces on both his legs making him walk bow legged.'

Why Trump's Walk to Marine One Drew Scrutiny

In the October footage, Trump was walking away from reporters on the South Lawn towards Marine One on the White House helipad.

David Pakman, a critic of the president, directed his audience to watch the path Trump took across the lawn as he approached the helicopter.

Before playing the clip, Pakman told viewers, 'Donald Trump is increasingly looking like a man who can no longer walk from one place to another.'

As the footage ran, he described Trump as unable to follow a straight line and pointed out how often the president tapped his right thigh.

Pakman's argument concerned more than the walk to the helicopter that day. 'Because at this point, the strange walking and the wandering and the repeated tapping of his right thigh, it is a pattern so recurring that we must scrutinise it,' he told his audience. He also raised the possibility that Trump was 'wearing leg braces of some kind'.

.@POTUS and President @bongbongmarcos walk along the grounds of Malacañang Palace in Manila 🇺🇸🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/KFgGnxUt9S — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2026

The Trump Gesture One Viewer Expected To See

'I'm surprised he isn't slapping his leg while he walks,' one X user wrote of the palace footage, picking up on a gesture that had also featured in the South Lawn video. Another person commenting on the Manila clip questioned both Trump's physical and mental health.

Trump, 80, is the second-oldest person to have served as US president. The Mirror's US edition cited other appearances that had drawn attention to his health, including press conferences at which he appeared tired. It also noted scrutiny of bruising on his hands and of the way he delivered speeches.

After meeting Marcos, Trump travelled to Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, 18 November, ahead of scheduled talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on nuclear issues.