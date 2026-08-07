Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is receiving hospital care following a severe mental health crisis, months after he survived a life-threatening battle with sepsis.

Hilton, whose legal name is Mario Lavandeira, was taken to a Miami-area hospital after viewers raised concerns about his behaviour during a livestream on Tuesday. Authorities responded to his home and safely transported him for medical treatment.

His family said Hilton is now able to communicate, giving them hope during what they described as an incredibly difficult and emotional period. No diagnosis has been disclosed, and there is no medical evidence connecting the latest crisis to his earlier sepsis.

Family Confirms Hilton Is Communicating

Authorities attended Hilton's home after receiving multiple reports that he appeared to be harming himself during a livestream.

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Family members confirmed that he was alone inside the property when emergency responders arrived. Mental health professionals and a specialist crisis response team helped manage the situation.

Hilton's family later said he was receiving appropriate medical care but that little information had been made available to them.

They asked the public to respect the privacy of Hilton and his three children while they focus on his recovery.

The children and other relatives reportedly left the home shortly before the incident. Family members said protecting the children and helping them process what happened are now among their priorities.

Hilton's social media account was removed following the livestream.

Sepsis Left Hilton Hospitalised for Three Weeks

The crisis comes approximately five months after Hilton revealed that he had spent 21 days in hospital with severe sepsis.

Hilton said the medical emergency began when he developed what he described as the worst flu of his life. He took medication but did not follow instructions to consume it with food.

According to Hilton, he subsequently developed an ulcer that perforated, allowing an infection to spread through his body and cause sepsis.

His condition deteriorated until he was in so much pain that he could no longer walk. He was transported to hospital by ambulance and underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors performed another procedure to drain an infection from his organs. Hilton said his heart rate became dangerously unstable, requiring medication, and that he developed an additional infection while receiving treatment.

He was initially unable to eat normally and received nutrition intravenously. Hilton described the recovery as slow, frightening and physically exhausting.

No Confirmed Link Between Two Crises

Some social media users have speculated that Hilton's recent behaviour could be related to the psychological effects experienced by some sepsis survivors.

Severe infections can be followed by prolonged physical and emotional problems, sometimes described collectively as post-sepsis syndrome. These may include anxiety, depression, fatigue, sleep difficulties and problems with concentration.

However, Hilton's relatives and doctors have not identified sepsis as a factor in his hospitalisation. Claims that he experienced post-sepsis psychosis remain unverified.

Other reported pressures in Hilton's life have included medical expenses, career concerns and a recent family move from Las Vegas to Miami. None has been confirmed as the cause of the crisis.

For now, his family has shared only that he is communicating and receiving care. Any connection between his physical illness earlier this year and his present mental health remains unknown.