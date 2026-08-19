Beloved librarian and Reading Rainbow host Mychal Threets has told worried fans he is checking himself into hospital and 'seeking help' after revealing he is struggling with his mental health.

The 36-year-old social media personality announced on Monday that he planned to admit himself, while reassuring followers that he was safe at the time of his post.

Fans Respond as Mychal Threets Says He Is 'Not Okay'

'I am not okay. Maybe I'll never be okay. I'm seeking help,' Threets wrote on Threads. He added: 'Going to the hospital tomorrow. In this moment I am safe. By God's grace.'

Threets thanked the people around him for continuing to care about him as he faced another difficult period in his mental health journey.

'No matter what happens to me I will always be thankful for the extraordinary people in my life who worry, who help me,' he wrote. 'Thank you for your care. I will always love you.'

His message prompted an immediate wave of concern and support from fans, fellow entertainers and followers who have watched his rise from a librarian making online videos to a recognisable figure in children's entertainment.

Supporters Urge Threets To Seek Help and Keep Going

Threets has previously spoken openly about living with depression and anxiety, using his growing platform to encourage people to talk about mental health and seek support when they need it.

Following his hospital announcement, supporters left comments urging him to prioritise his wellbeing. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown encouraged him to seek help immediately, writing: 'If you need the help, maybe go tonight, friend.'

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Another follower told Threets that the world was 'a better place' because he was in it, while another wrote: 'You are loved. Hope you find gentle healing and renewal.'

One message told the librarian that supporters would be 'waiting in the library' for him to return from his battle.

The response reflects the connection Threets has developed with audiences through his videos about books, libraries and emotional wellbeing.

His message came just a day after he shared another post that appeared to encourage people struggling with feelings of worthlessness to keep going.

Alongside a selfie on Sunday, Threets quoted a line from Doctor Who: 'Nobody important?! Blimey, that's amazing. D'you know, in 900 years of time and space, I've never met anyone who wasn't important before.'

He then added: 'You ARE important. Can't wait for you to discover it for yourself. Please stay to find out.' The post drew further attention after his subsequent announcement that he was going to hospital.

From Viral Librarian To Reading Rainbow Host

Threets became known online as 'Mychal the Librarian', building a following through videos featuring book recommendations, library stories, humour and messages about mental health.

His popularity led to a role on the YouTube reboot of 'Reading Rainbow', which he began hosting in 2025. The original educational children's programme was hosted by LeVar Burton and became part of generations of children's television.

Threets has said that life in the spotlight has sometimes been difficult. In an interview earlier this year, he described himself as naturally introverted and said he had become more comfortable speaking publicly because of his work and his desire to discuss libraries and mental health.

'I'm still a very introverted person,' he said. 'I think because of what's happened in life, I've become more extroverted.' He also said that, knowing what he knows now, he might never have started posting videos if he had anticipated how dramatically his life would change.

'I'm Trying To Keep Going'

Threets has previously said that he continues to experience difficult days and would often prefer to remain behind the scenes. He has described his public role as an opportunity to be 'a narrator of library joy', using his platform to remind people of the comfort that books, libraries and community can provide.

He has also credited those same sources of support with helping him through his hardest periods. 'If not for my books, family, friends and libraries, I wouldn't be here today,' he previously told reporters.

For now, Threets' latest update has left fans waiting for news while he seeks help. His decision to speak publicly about his struggles has once again placed mental health at the centre of his message, while supporters continue to send him the same hope and kindness he has shared with others.