Despite three years of confinement, ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to receive love from supporters. Dozens of people lined the streets late Thursday night, waiting to get a glimpse of him, as his convoy made its way to hospital. Some threw flower petals to show their continued support for the embattled former leader.

Khan did not stay long in at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Services in Islamabad. The short hospital stay complied with a Supreme Court directive that ordered his checkup after his legal team and many supporters raised health concerns. According to reports, a panel comprising a cardiologist, an ophthalmologist and a general physician examined Khan.

Imran Khan Health Update

The panel declared Khan healthy and fit, and he was immediately brought back to Adiala Jail around 5 a.m. the next day. Reports suggest Khan had recently complained of health issues, prompting the court-ordered evaluation.

Despite late night and against police warning, many Pakistanis showered petals on their leader Imran Khan, while he was being shifted from the Adiala jail to Shifa hospital , after 3 years of solitary confinement. pic.twitter.com/IOnfSkh371 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 20, 2026

Former Pakistani President Alif Alvi believes Khan's health issues are serious. 'Imran Khan's medical reports are alarming. I have gone through them with several specialists, and I am writing this in plain language so every Pakistani can understand exactly what is happening,' Alvi said on social media.

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He continued: 'In order of priority, this is what worries me most: his anxiety and stress levels, his palpitations, and his high blood pressure. Sleeplessness is not mentioned in the report, but looking at the medications, it is almost certainly there too.'

Further, Alvi said that he has known Khan for more than 35 years and had never seen him stressed before. 'That it is now at peak levels tells you everything about what three years of imprisonment and total isolation have done to him.' While Alvi is a qualified dentist, he is not a general physician.

Isolation and Security Concerns

'Isolation is taking a physical toll on his body. If this is not addressed immediately, the damage may become irreversible, with more complications to follow,' Alvi also said. Khan's family, friends, and political party have long complained about his 'isolation.'

The Pakistani government maintains that limited access to Khan is necessary due to the high level of security risks surrounding such a prominent inmate. Khan has been in jail for three years. On 9 May 2023, he was arrested for the first time on corruption charges involving real estate called Al-Qadir Trust, which Khan owns.

The arrest led to countrywide protests. He was released on bail on 12 May 2023. However, on 5 August 2023, he was again arrested following a conviction on a separate case with his wife, Bushra Bibi. Since then, the two have been facing several cases, with each serving 17 years in jail for two convictions.

Khan's Enduring Popularity

Khan and Bibi insist the cases against them are politically motivated. Despite being in jail with limited access to the outside world, the couple remain adored by many Pakistanis. Swedish academic Ashok Swain said on social media: 'Flower petals are being spread on the road, on which Imran Khan will travel from the jail to Shifa hospital. 3 years of solitary confinement has not diminished Imran Khan's aura!'

Flower petals are being spread on the road, on which Imran Khan will travel from the jail to Shifa hospital. 3years solitary confinement has not diminished Imran Khan’s aura! pic.twitter.com/iAmSZfk2VD — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 20, 2026

Khan's appeal predates politics. His status as a national hero was cemented when he captained Pakistan's national cricket team to victory in the 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup.