Robbie Williams has rejected suggestions that he should pursue Olivia Rodrigo over similarities listeners have identified between her new Christmas song and his hit 'Candy.'

Rodrigo's 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)' has prompted online comparisons with Williams' 2012 single. But in an Instagram statement on 9 November, the British singer made his position clear: 'I'm not going after her.'

Williams acknowledged hearing a possible resemblance while stressing that he was not interested in escalating the discussion into a dispute. His response also challenged the assumption that recognising something familiar in a song necessarily means its creator should face a claim.

Rather than treating the comparisons as grounds for confrontation, Williams used the discussion to explain why he believes artists should be allowed room to create without every perceived similarity becoming a legal or financial battle.

A Christmas Greeting Fuelled Speculation

Before publishing his longer explanation, Williams had tagged Rodrigo in a brief post on X on 7 November, wishing her a happy Christmas.

Some readers interpreted that message as a dig at the singer, with comparisons between their songs already circulating. His subsequent statement offered a different explanation of his attitude towards Rodrigo.

Williams praised her music and said he had admired her since 'Brutal.' He suggested she might have arrived accidentally at a sound resembling his own, rather than accusing her of deliberately copying him.

He also made clear that he had not determined whether any publishing or copyright issue existed and did not want to investigate one. That distinction matters: his statement expressed his personal position, rather than announcing a legal finding about the songs.

Williams Challenges the Rush To Claim Copying

The response widened into criticism of how musical similarities are sometimes treated within the industry. Williams argued that artists inevitably encounter familiar combinations of notes and chords. He recalled facing comparisons himself, saying some had seemed understandable while others struck him as unreasonable.

However, he did not dismiss every complaint about copying. He acknowledged that artists deserve protection against genuine theft and recognised that his career had put him in a position to take a relaxed approach.

His objection was to treating every resemblance as an opportunity for a payout. He warned that punishing accidental similarities could discourage creativity, while reiterating his support for Rodrigo.

The Separate 'Christmas Wrapping' Connection

'Candy' was not the only song listeners brought into the conversation. Rodrigo's festive release also drew comparisons with The Waitresses' 1981 track 'Christmas Wrapping.'

There was additional context behind that connection. Songwriter Chris Butler said Rodrigo had contacted him before releasing her song and invited him to listen.

In a Facebook account of the exchange, Butler explained that he initially wondered whether the message was genuine. After hearing the track, he praised Rodrigo's songwriting and predicted it would be successful. His account established that the contact preceded the public comparisons.

For Williams, the discussion ended with encouragement rather than a demand. He closed his message with praise for Rodrigo and a joking request that she reduce her onstage swearing because it made him feel obliged to keep up.

The resemblance debate may continue among listeners, but Williams' stated position is clear: he is not pursuing Rodrigo over it.