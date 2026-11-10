Donnie Dunagan, the child actor who voiced young Bambi in Disney's 1942 animated classic, has died aged 92.

According to People, Dunagan died on Wednesday, 4 November 2026. The Hollywood Reporter reported that he died from lung cancer, citing author and film historian Tom Weaver.

After leaving Hollywood, Dunagan served 25 years in the US Marine Corps, including three tours in Vietnam. He received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star before retiring as a major in 1977.

Walt Disney Personally Recruited the Young Actor

Born Donald Roan Dunagan in San Antonio, Texas, on 16 August 1934, he began performing at the age of three. After winning a tap-dancing competition in Memphis, an RKO talent scout helped arrange his family's move to Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dunagan made his film debut in Mother Carey's Chickens (1938), followed by appearances in Son of Frankenstein and Tower of London, both released in 1939. He also appeared alongside horror actors Boris Karloff and Basil Rathbone.

His opportunity to work with Disney came after Walt Disney personally telephoned his family. In a 2025 interview with fellow Disney voice actor Jim Cummings, Dunagan recalled that Disney wanted him to 'help his artist put a child's expression on a deer'.

Dunagan subsequently spent more than a year at Disney's Burbank studio, providing the voice of young Bambi.

Recording Bambi's Emotional Scenes

Dunagan voiced the young fawn in several scenes, including the emotional sequence in which Bambi searches for his mother after they are chased by a hunter.

In an account of the recording process reported by The Guardian, Dunagan recalled that an assistant director instructed him to imagine his own mother had died to help him deliver the required emotional response.

The Guardian also reported that Bambi's mother's death was originally animated on screen but that Disney changed the sequence during editing. Her death takes place off-screen in the released film. Dunagan later received hate mail from members of the hunting community over the film's portrayal of hunting.

Despite Bambi becoming his most recognisable role, it was Dunagan's seventh and final film.

From Hollywood to the US Marine Corps

Dunagan joined the US Marine Corps in 1952, aged 18, beginning a military career that lasted 25 years.

According to People, he completed three tours in Vietnam and received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He retired in 1977 with the rank of major.

People also reported that he became the youngest drill instructor in Marine Corps history. He later served as a counterintelligence officer and Force Recon commander.

Dunagan kept his Hollywood background secret from fellow Marines because he disliked boasting and feared being nicknamed 'Major Bambi'. However, he later described his silence as one of his greatest regrets.

'One of the biggest regrets of my life is that I didn't have the courage to tell my close personal friends in the Marine Corps that I had been a part of the wonderful work of Mr Disney,' he said, as quoted by People.

Reconnecting With Disney

After retiring from the Marines, Dunagan entered the business world, working for financial companies in New York, Los Angeles and San Antonio before becoming chief executive of Pace Corp. in Los Angeles, according to People.

Disney later invited him to participate in a DVD release of Bambi after discovering that he was still alive. He went on to attend conventions and festivals, sharing memories of the film with fans.

Reflecting on the lasting connection audiences had with the character, Dunagan described the experience in a 2015 interview as 'an unmatchable joy, and a real responsibility', according to The Guardian.

Dunagan is survived by his wife, Dana, whom he married in September 1992.