Zack Snyder fans are once again demanding the return of the SnyderVerse after James Gunn and Peter Safran announced they were stepping down as heads of DC Studios, with supporters hoping the unexpected leadership shake-up could finally give the filmmaker another opportunity to shape the franchise.

The calls gained momentum on 9 November, with 'Snyder' trending in the Entertainment category on X as fans flooded the platform with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse posts, memes and appeals to Paramount Skydance to bring the director back.

Snyder's departure from DC came nearly a decade ago, following his work on Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Although the franchise has since moved in a different direction, his supporters have continued campaigning for the return of the cinematic universe he helped establish.

Now, Gunn and Safran's exit has given the movement another reason to make its demands heard.

Fans Call for SnyderVerse Revival After Gunn's Exit

Several supporters directly tagged Paramount Pictures and Skydance, urging the companies to reconsider Snyder's involvement in the franchise.

'It was obvious what a mistake it was to throw Snyder under the bus,' one X user wrote.

Another argued that DC should give Snyder an alternative slate of Elseworlds films, claiming the groundwork was already in place and that the director could help make the franchise worth watching again.

Memes imagining Snyder returning to DC Studios also circulated, while political commentator Tim Pool joined the discussion, writing: 'DC is just constantly f**ked. Bring back Snyder.'

Some fans also compared the box office performances of Snyder's DCEU films with Gunn's newer DC Universe, arguing that the former had delivered stronger commercial results.

Not everyone was convinced, however. One user pointed out that Gunn's departure does not mean the studio intends to abandon the characters and stories introduced under his leadership. They also noted that the incoming executive is a former Marvel figure, not Snyder.

Could Snyder Really Return to DC?

Gunn announced his departure alongside Safran in a lengthy Threads statement, explaining that the corporate responsibilities of running DC Studios had taken a toll on his personal life. He said he was relieved and excited to return to filmmaking.

The pair will not immediately disappear from the franchise. Gunn confirmed that Man of Tomorrow remains on the schedule and revealed that he and Safran have also been involved in another DC project. He added that the characters introduced under their leadership would continue to have a future.

Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham is reportedly set to take over on 1 December, leaving questions about the franchise's longer-term direction.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested Snyder could direct an adaptation of Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, potentially expanding into a three-part event with Ben Affleck returning as Batman. There have also been claims of Saudi financial backing for a possible SnyderVerse revival.

However, neither the reported film plans nor Snyder's return has been officially confirmed by DC Studios or the filmmaker.

For now, supporters are celebrating the leadership shake-up, even if a revival remains uncertain. As one hopeful fan joked, 'Zack Snyder posting something today would be the funniest thing in history.'