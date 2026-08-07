Popeyes is facing a lawsuit seeking more than $1.5 million (£1.1 million) after two Texas customers alleged they found a 'condom-like foreign object' inside a piece of fried chicken purchased from one of the chain's Houston restaurants.

The lawsuit, filed on 3 August, claims the alleged discovery left the pair physically ill and emotionally distressed. Popeyes has disputed the allegations, saying it found no evidence to support the claim after reviewing internal footage.

Food contamination lawsuits involving foreign objects often centre on whether restaurants followed proper food safety procedures and responded appropriately once customers raised concerns. In this case, the plaintiffs are also challenging how restaurant staff handled their complaint, alleging they were ridiculed instead of receiving immediate assistance.

'Condom-Like' Object Was Allegedly Embedded in Chicken

According to the petition, Justin Howard and Danielle McKinnon bought chicken from a Popeyes restaurant in Houston on 25 July 2026, expecting what they described as an ordinary family meal.

The filing alleges that Howard bit into a piece of chicken and immediately discovered what appeared to be a 'condom-like foreign object' embedded inside it.

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'The meal appeared ordinary. It was not,' the petition states.

The lawsuit claims the pair immediately stopped eating and became physically nauseated after discovering the object. They also alleged they feared they might already have consumed contaminated food before realising something was wrong.

According to the complaint, Howard and McKinnon were concerned about possible exposure to bacteria, bodily fluids, sexually transmitted diseases or other contaminants because they could not identify what the object was or determine how long it had been inside the food.

The plaintiffs argue that Popeyes and its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, failed to maintain proper sanitation, employee hygiene, food handling standards and quality control measures that should have prevented such an incident.

They further allege that the restaurant breached its duty to provide food that was safe for consumption and exposed customers to avoidable health risks.

Popeyes Rejects Allegations and Plans to Contest Lawsuit

Popeyes has denied that its investigation supports the customers' claims.

'We have looked at extensive internal video and saw no evidence to validate this claim,' the company said in a statement. 'Regardless, it is unacceptable, and the Franchisee immediately issued a refund to the guest and out of an abundance of caution closed the restaurant early for re-training.'

The customers, however, allege their concerns were not taken seriously when they returned to the restaurant.

According to the petition, employees laughed at them and 'continuously humiliated' them after they reported the alleged foreign object. The lawsuit also claims management repeatedly offered to replace the meal instead of immediately issuing a refund or investigating the complaint.

The plaintiffs were eventually refunded, but they argue the restaurant's response demonstrated that customer safety was treated as secondary to limiting the impact of the incident.

Howard and McKinnon say they continue to suffer physical symptoms, emotional distress and mental anguish following the alleged incident. They are seeking damages exceeding $1.5 million (£1.1 million) for healthcare costs, pain and suffering, lost wages and other losses.

The lawsuit also accuses Popeyes of negligence, gross negligence and negligent hiring, training and supervision. It further alleges the restaurant breached implied warranties that the food was fit for human consumption and violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act by representing the meal as safe.

The couple has requested a jury trial. Popeyes has denied the central allegation, and the claims contained in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.