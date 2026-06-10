YouTuber iDubbbz has confirmed that fellow content creator Ethan Klein has taken legal action against him in the latest chapter of a dispute that has played out across livestreams, podcasts, and social media platforms.

The lawsuit, which Ian Kane Jomha, better known as iDubbbz, recently confirmed during a livestream, is reportedly a defamation case filed in Calgary, Alberta. While he did not discuss the allegations in detail, the creator said the matter is now being handled by lawyers and the courts.

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IDubbbz has also indicated that he intends to contest the lawsuit.

'It is official - I am being sued by Ethan Klein in the courts of Calgary, Alberta, for defamation. I do plan on fighting against this,' the content creator stated during a livestream on 9 June, saying that the matter 'worried him for what it meant for the commentary community.'

Legal Dispute Moves Beyond Online Arguments

The conflict stems from comments that Klein previously said suggested he was a molester.

During an episode of The H3 Show in May, Klein stated that legal representatives had contacted iDubbbz and his wife, Anisa Jomha, seeking a retraction over statements he considered defamatory. At the time, Klein described the accusations as serious enough to warrant legal intervention.

'Finally, in Ian and Anisa news, this is fantastic, you guys. Ian has issued an apology for implying, making the silly, silly joke that I molest my children... Some fine Canadian defamation lawyers that sent a letter to Anisa and Ian, demanding a retraction and a halting of the defamatory statements that I molest my children,' Klein stated during his show.

Although details contained in the court filing have not yet been made public. The reported lawsuit highlights an escalation in a disagreement that had largely been confined to creator commentary and livestream discussions.

The move shifts the dispute from public debate into a legal setting, where both sides will likely be required to present evidence supporting their positions.

iDubbbz Will Challenge the Case

During his brief announcement, iDubbbz expressed concern about what the lawsuit could mean for creators who produce commentary-focused content. While avoiding discussion of specific legal claims, he suggested that the outcome could have implications for other online personalities, particularly those operating in Canada.

'It is in the hands of the courts and our attorneys. I will say that it worries me what it means for the commentary community, especially the Canadian commentary community,' his announcement stated.

iDubbbz's comments quickly generated discussion across social media and Reddit communities, where users debated both the merits of the case and its potential impact on online commentary culture.

While opinions varied, many discussions focused on whether public accusations involving criminal or abusive conduct should be treated differently from other forms of creator criticism.

Denims, the Twitch streamer who recently obtained a favourable ruling the lawsuit on copyright infringement filed by Klein against her by Klein, has weighed in on the announcement. 'Just one more lawsuit bro, one more and the reputation won't be dirt,' Denims said on X.

Lawsuit Adds to Klein's Busy Legal Calendar

Klein has been involved in multiple legal battles involving online creators. Over the past year, several copyright-related cases connected to reaction content and livestream commentary have drawn attention across video sharing platform YouTube and Twitch communities.

Recent court developments involving creators such as Denims and Frogan have also kept Klein's legal actions in the spotlight.

Those disputes centre on separate copyright issues and are unrelated to the defamation claim against iDubbbz, which claims that he and his wife, Anisa Jomha, suggested that Klein was a 'molester.'