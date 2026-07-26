Millions of eggs have been removed from shops after a major recall was announced over fears they may have been contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, a strain of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. Consumers across several US states have been urged to check their refrigerators after eggs linked to Texas farms were pulled from shelves.

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The recall affects nearly 20 million individual eggs supplied by Midwest Poultry Services, which voluntarily withdrew the products after concerns were raised about possible Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. The affected eggs were produced at the company's Texas farms between 6 June and 3 July 2026, with sell-by date markings running from late July into August.

Which Eggs Have Been Recalled?

The recalled products include white-shell eggs and brown cage-free eggs sold under several popular brand names. They were distributed to retailers and food service customers across parts of the southern United States, including Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico and Mississippi.

Customers have been advised to examine their cartons carefully for identifying codes linked to the recall. The affected products include certain cartons marked with plant codes and Julian dates connected to the recalled batches, while other eggs produced by Midwest Poultry Services are not included in the recall.

The affected egg cartons can be identified by the codes P-1950 or 0840962, appearing on the side of the packaging. Consumers should also check for Julian dates between 157 and 184. Julian dates are three-digit production codes used by egg producers to indicate the day of the year on which the eggs were packed.

According to The New York Times, the recalled eggs were distributed through Kroger supermarkets in Texas and Louisiana, as well as Brookshire's grocery stores in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the products were also sold through smaller retail outlets and supplied to food service providers.

The recalled products listed by the FDA include the following:

Kroger large eggs sold in 12-, 18- and 60-count cartons;

Simple Truth cage-free medium brown eggs sold in 12-, 18- and 24-count cartons;

Brookshire's large eggs sold in six-, 12-, 18-, 36- and 60-count cartons;

Country Morning large eggs sold in 12- and 18-count cartons, as well as medium and extra-large eggs in 12-count cartons; and

Bulk cartons of Grade AA, Grade A, Medium, Extra Large and Jumbo eggs with pack sizes ranging from 15 to 30 dozen, including brown and Tic Tac varieties.

The recalled products carry sell-by dates between 20 July and 17 August 2026. According to the FDA, Midwest Poultry Services has temporarily suspended distributing fresh eggs from its Texas facilities while the investigation continues.

Salmonella Concern - What Consumers Should Do

Health officials are investigating whether the recalled eggs are linked to an ongoing multistate Salmonella outbreak. The FDA has advised anyone who purchased the affected eggs not to consume them. Instead, consumers should dispose of the eggs or return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a refund. They should also wash and sanitise any surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with the recalled products.

Salmonella infections can cause symptoms including stomach cramps, diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms typically develop within six hours to six days after exposure and most people recover within a week without specific treatment, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems may be at greater risk of developing severe illness.

The outbreak has been reported across multiple US states, with 98 confirmed illnesses and several hospitalisations, according to health authorities. No deaths have been reported.

The confirmed cases have been recorded in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia and Texas. Texas has recorded the highest number of cases, with 73 reported illnesses.

The FDA said its investigation remains ongoing and the number of confirmed cases could change as additional reports are reviewed. Consumers who believe they may have become ill after eating recalled eggs are advised to seek medical advice, particularly if symptoms are severe or persistent.

The agency also encouraged retailers and food service operators to remove any affected products from sale immediately while the recall remains in effect.