A major egg recall is under way across six US states after more than 19 million eggs were linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened nearly 100 people. Midwest Poultry Services has recalled 1,589,577 dozen eggs over possible Salmonella contamination, totalling more than 19 million individual eggs. The products were sold under five brands across six states and carry sell-by or best-by dates through 17 August 2026.

The US Food and Drug Administration has linked the eggs to an ongoing multistate outbreak. Officials have recorded 98 illnesses across 17 states, including 26 hospital admissions. No deaths have been reported.

Which Eggs Are Affected and How To Check

The recall covers white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced at farms in Texas. They were distributed between 6 June and 3 July 2026. The affected brands are Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Country Morning and Cal-Maine Sunups, with pack sizes ranging from six to 60 eggs. Some products were also supplied in bulk to food-service businesses.

Recalled cartons carry plant codes P-1950 or 0840962, printed on the side of the carton. They also show a Julian date between 157 and 184. Consumers should check both codes before using eggs covered by the listed dates.

Kroger sold the eggs in Texas and Louisiana. Brookshire Grocery carried them in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Other retailers and food-service outlets received products in Mississippi and New Mexico. The confirmed distribution area covers Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. The FDA said the eggs may have reached other locations through further distribution.

Midwest Poultry Services said no other products are included. The company has stopped distributing eggs from the affected Texas farms.

98 Illnesses Across 17 States as Investigation Continues

The FDA and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 98 infections as of 24 July. Reported illnesses in the outbreak began as early as November 2025. However, the recalled eggs were only distributed between 6 June and 3 July 2026. The FDA is investigating whether the earlier cases are linked to the same source or whether the outbreak has multiple sources.

Of the 44 patients who provided food histories, 40 reported eating eggs before their illness. FDA traceback investigations identified Midwest Poultry Services as a common source of the outbreak. Environmental samples collected at the company's Texas farms tested positive for Salmonella. Whole-genome sequencing found that some samples matched the outbreak strain.

The FDA said the producer does not explain every reported illness. Investigators are checking whether other sources also contributed to the outbreak. Midwest Poultry Services announced the recall on 22 July after its own environmental monitoring detected the bacteria at two Texas farms. The company's original notice said it knew of no specific illnesses linked to its products.

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What Consumers Should Do With Recalled Eggs

Consumers should not eat recalled eggs. They should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Eggs stored outside their original cartons should also be discarded when their source cannot be confirmed. Restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve affected products.

Shelves, containers, utensils and work surfaces that touched the eggs should be cleaned and sanitised. Hands should be washed with hot, soapy water before and after handling raw eggs. Salmonella symptoms often include diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Illness usually begins within 12 to 72 hours and lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment, but severe infections can require hospital care. Children under five, adults aged 65 or over, and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness. Anyone who develops symptoms after eating recalled eggs should contact a healthcare professional. Consumers should mention the possible exposure when seeking advice.

The CDC advises urgent medical care for bloody diarrhoea, persistent vomiting, dehydration, symptoms lasting longer than two days or a fever above 102°F.