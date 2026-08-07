The outbreak has led to 26 hospitalisations, while no deaths have been reported. Federal health officials are investigating the source of the infections after tracing them to shell eggs produced by Texas-based Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. The recall comes as authorities urge consumers to check their refrigerators and immediately dispose of or return affected products.

Which Eggs Have Been Recalled?

According to the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled eggs were sold under several brands, including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Cal-Maine, and Country Morning. The eggs were distributed to retailers and food service businesses in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, and New Mexico.

Affected cartons were sold in packs of six, 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, and 60 eggs. Consumers should check cartons carrying plant code P-1950 or 0840962, with best before dates between 20 July and 17 August 2026. The CDC advises anyone with these eggs not to consume them. Instead, they should either throw them away or return them to the retailer where they were purchased.

What Is Salmonella Infection?

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that causes an infection known as salmonellosis. According to the CDC, people usually become infected after consuming contaminated food or water. The bacteria can also spread through contact with infected animals, animal waste or contaminated environments. The agency says contaminated food is responsible for most salmonella infections in the US.

Common symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms often develop within several hours or days after exposure. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. The CDC also notes that many salmonella infections are never officially diagnosed because some people recover without seeking medical treatment.

What Should Consumers Do?

The CDC says consumers should immediately check whether they have recalled eggs at home. If they do, the eggs should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

Health officials also recommend washing refrigerator shelves, kitchen worktops, containers and utensils that may have come into contact with the recalled eggs. Hot, soapy water or a dishwasher can help remove contamination and reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

The CDC recommends several food safety measures to reduce the risk of salmonella infection. Eggs and poultry should be cooked thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165F. Perishable foods should be refrigerated promptly, particularly during warm weather when bacteria multiply more rapidly.

People should wash their hands with soap and water after handling raw eggs or poultry and before preparing other foods. Kitchen surfaces should also be cleaned and disinfected after contact with raw food. The CDC encourages consumers to monitor food recall notices and remove recalled products from their homes as soon as possible.

Separate Jalapeño Outbreak Also Under Investigation

The egg recall comes as the CDC investigates a separate salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeño peppers. According to the agency, 345 people have become ill across 27 states and 36 have been hospitalised. The CDC says the two outbreaks are unrelated.

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The affected jalapeños were distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors, primarily to restaurants and wholesale customers. The agency said Chipotle Mexican Grill and Qdoba have removed the affected products from their restaurants.

Investigation Continues

The CDC and FDA continue to investigate the egg-linked outbreak and are monitoring reports of additional illnesses. Health officials urge consumers to check egg cartons carefully and follow recall guidance if they have affected products.

Anyone who develops severe symptoms after eating recalled eggs should seek medical advice promptly. The CDC says removing recalled food products from homes remains one of the most effective ways to help prevent further illnesses while the investigation continues.