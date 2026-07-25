A Bronx convenience store has sued the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), accusing the agency of using what the lawsuit describes as 'coercive and unconscionable' investigative tactics after suspending its participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) after undercover investigators allegedly purchased less than $3 worth of ineligible household cleaning products using SNAP benefits.

The lawsuit, filed by Black Olive Gourmet owner Naji Shagera Al Yafai, challenges the USDA's decision to impose a six-month disqualification after undercover investigators allegedly purchased Clorox and Mistolin cleaning products using SNAP benefits. Al Yafai argues the penalty is disproportionate, while also warning it could reduce food access in one of New York City's poorest neighbourhoods.

The case comes as the Trump administration tightens oversight of SNAP retailers nationwide, introducing stricter stocking requirements and placing renewed emphasis on programme integrity as food assistance participation declines.

Lawsuit Challenges USDA Investigation

According to the complaint, undercover USDA investigators visited Black Olive Gourmet on three occasions in August 2025 and allegedly used SNAP benefits to purchase household cleaning products, which are ineligible under programme rules.

The lawsuit says the combined value of the items was less than $3. The complaint does not dispute that the transactions occurred but challenges how the investigation was conducted and the severity of the penalty.

Rather than issuing a warning or civil penalty, the USDA suspended the store from accepting SNAP benefits for six months. The complaint describes the investigation as 'coercive and unconscionable', alleging investigators relied on 'excessive pressure and manipulative tactics' to induce a violation.

It also claims investigators failed to make audio or video recordings of the transactions and did not positively identify the employee who allegedly completed the sales.

The allegations remain unproven and will be considered by the court.

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Food Access Takes Centre Stage

Beyond disputing the investigation itself, the lawsuit argues the suspension carries consequences for the surrounding community.

Citing New York City planning data, the complaint says the Jerome Avenue corridor is more than 94% Black or Latino, has a median household income of approximately $26,226 and an unemployment rate of 17.7%. It argues that residents already face barriers to accessing affordable groceries and rely heavily on neighbourhood retailers authorised to accept SNAP benefits.

Black Olive Gourmet joined the programme in 2023 and, according to the complaint, maintained an 'exemplary and unblemished' compliance record before the alleged violations.

Al Yafai argues removing the store from SNAP limits shopping options for households that depend on food assistance and may force residents to travel farther to redeem their benefits.

USDA Tightens SNAP Rules

The lawsuit arrives as the USDA pursues broader reforms aimed at strengthening oversight of the country's largest food-assistance programme.

In May, the department announced updated retailer standards requiring SNAP-authorised stores to stock at least seven varieties in each of the programme's four staple food categories. The new requirements are scheduled to take effect on 4 November 2026.

So far this year, @USDA_FNA has shut down more than 1,600 illegal point-of-sale devices tied to over $115 MILLION in SNAP fraud.



Steal from the poor? Steal from taxpayers? Your days are numbered.⏳@WHFraudTF pic.twitter.com/wlXVbuAaJx — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) July 24, 2026

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the changes are designed to strengthen programme integrity while ensuring participants have greater access to what she described as 'real food'.

The USDA has also said strict enforcement against retailers that violate programme rules is necessary to protect taxpayer-funded benefits and maintain public confidence in SNAP.

The Bronx lawsuit, however, highlights the tension between programme enforcement and maintaining food access in lower-income communities.

Broader Policy Debate

The lawsuit also comes amid broader changes to federal food-assistance policy.

According to the Centre on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), SNAP participation fell by more than 4.5 million people between July 2025 and April 2026, representing a decline of nearly 11%.

Researchers estimate that SNAP participation nationwide has fallen by more than 4.5 million people, or 11%, since the “Big Beautiful Bill” went into place in July 2025. pic.twitter.com/gI6zkfGUy8 — KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) July 24, 2026

At the same time, the USDA has expanded enforcement efforts against participating retailers, announcing action against thousands of businesses found to have violated programme rules.

Policy analysts have also warned that some smaller retailers could struggle to comply with the department's new stocking requirements, potentially reducing the number of neighbourhood stores able to participate in SNAP.

More Than One Store

The court will determine whether the USDA acted lawfully in suspending Black Olive Gourmet from the SNAP programme and whether the investigation complied with federal requirements.

Beyond the individual dispute, the case highlights the broader challenge facing the USDA as it strengthens enforcement against retailers while ensuring that lower-income communities continue to have access to authorised food retailers.

According to the complaint, the suspension also affects residents who rely on the store to access SNAP benefits locally.

For Black Olive Gourmet, the lawsuit argues the case is about far more than less than $3 worth of household cleaners. It contends the suspension affects a community that already faces economic hardship and depends on local retailers to access food assistance close to home.

The outcome could provide guidance on how courts assess proportional enforcement of SNAP regulations while considering their wider impact on food access.