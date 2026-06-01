Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'never coming back to live in Britain' and the Duke grows 'more isolated every month' from his old life in the UK, royal biographer Andrew Morton has claimed in a new interview released on Monday.

The news came after months of renewed speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan might one day re-establish a base in Britain, particularly as senior royals navigate health issues and a shifting workload. The couple stepped down as working royals in 2020, relocated to California and have since laid bare their grievances in a high-profile Oprah Winfrey interview, a Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir Spare, leaving relations with the Royal Family badly strained.

Morton, speaking to Richard Kay on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential YouTube show, argued that distance is now hardening into permanence. In his view, Harry's ties to the country of his birth are fraying with each passing month, while Meghan has turned decisively towards life — and business — in the United States.

'Every month that goes by, Harry is more isolated from his old world,' Morton said, according to the interview. He suggested there is no realistic prospect of the Sussexes returning to live in the UK, describing a one-way journey that began with their departure from royal duties and has gathered speed with every media project that revisits their grievances.

Prince Harry's UK Links Shrink As Palace Moves On

For context, Prince Harry has continued to make occasional solo trips back to Britain since 2020, largely for court hearings, brief charity appearances or major family events. Meghan's visits have been far rarer, and previous reporting has repeatedly suggested she has little appetite for spending extended periods in the UK after the bruising years that preceded their exit.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Blew It': Sussexes Allegedly Missed 'Time to Shine' During Royal Health Trials Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Blew It': Sussexes Allegedly Missed 'Time to Shine' During Royal Health Trials

Morton leaned into that characterisation, claiming Meghan has 'put the Royal Family firmly into her rear view mirror' and 'couldn't care less' about palace life now. He went further, alleging that she is more focused on commercial ventures such as selling clothing and lifestyle products, including jams, and paid speaking engagements. None of those claims has been publicly addressed by the Duchess, and her office did not feature in the source report.

The remarks land at a moment when Harry's absence from family milestones is becoming more conspicuous. A fresh round of royal diary-watching has been triggered by interest in the guest list for Peter Phillips's forthcoming wedding. Senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are expected to attend. If confirmed, it would mark the York sisters' first official public appearance since their father, Prince Andrew, lost his remaining titles in October 2025.

In that context, the question of where Prince Harry fits into the modern royal set-up — if he fits at all — inevitably resurfaces. So far, there has been no suggestion from the Palace that he or Meghan will be involved in that event, and Buckingham Palace has maintained its long-standing refusal to comment on private family invitations.

Meghan, Titles And The 'Rear View Mirror' Claim About Prince Harry

Morton's depiction of Meghan as emotionally detached from the monarchy collides with the way some members of the public read her continued use of the Duchess of Sussex title and the royal styles granted to the couple's children.

Underneath the original report, one reader asked why, if Meghan truly had the Royal Family in her 'rear view mirror,' she was 'still using her title, and insisting on the kids keeping theirs.' Another commenter flatly rejected Morton's analysis, writing that he had it 'so wrong' and arguing that Meghan is 'obsessed with everything royal' and 'thinks she is royal.' A third suggested Meghan's limited on-screen presence at the start of some videos proved she 'is not royalty and she proves that quite frequently.'

These reactions are not evidence in themselves, but they underline how polarising the couple remain. To supporters, Harry is the most relatable royal of his generation, a man who spoke candidly about mental health and service, as highlighted in other coverage that described his 'best moment' as proof of that relatability. To detractors, he is a prince who has turned on his family and then appeared surprised at the consequences.

Morton, best known for his explosive 1990s biography of Diana, Princess of Wales, has long been a barometer of a certain establishment view of royal affairs. His latest assessment of Prince Harry carries that same cool finality: an argument that the Sussexes' life in California is not a pause from royal duty but the end of it.

Yet formal confirmation of any 'never' scenario is impossible. Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly ruled out spending more time in Britain in future, and the Palace has never set out a definitive line on whether the door is open or closed to some kind of partial return. As things stand, nothing is confirmed, so Morton's claims remain opinion rather than settled fact and should be taken with a grain of salt.

For now, the picture is of a prince gradually unmoored from the institution that defined him, with occasional court appearances and brief family encounters doing little to bridge that distance. Whether that isolation is self-chosen, imposed, or a bit of both is still very much in dispute — and there is no obvious moment on the calendar when Prince Harry will be forced to decide, once and for all, where home really is.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reps for comments.