Meghan Markle has been left 'hugely deflated' by Kate Middleton's high‑profile return to overseas duties in Italy this week, according to a royal insider, who claims the Princess of Wales' first foreign trip since her cancer diagnosis has reignited tensions between the two women and fuelled fears of a renewed rift.

Kate Middleton's visit to northern Italy marks her first official trip abroad since she began treatment following her 2024 cancer diagnosis, and her gradual re‑emergence in public life has been widely welcomed by royal watchers. Crowds and commentators have treated her solo journey as a sign that the Princess is regaining strength after what Kensington Palace has repeatedly described as a gruelling period of treatment and recovery.

The news came after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry completed what was widely described as a 'quasi royal tour' of Australia, a privately organised mini‑visit that nonetheless mimicked many trappings of an official engagement. The couple were greeted by packed crowds and largely positive press coverage, which allies of the Sussexes saw as a rare clear win after years of damaging headlines.

The timing is precisely what has unsettled Meghan. 'From Meghan's perspective, the timing couldn't be more obvious,' according to Closer. 'She and Harry have just come back from this great overseas trip and they're finally getting some positive press, and suddenly Kate's everywhere again. She doesn't believe for one second it's a coincidence that right after she and Harry have a successful trip overseas, Kate is taking one of her own.'

The language may sound blunt, but it fits a pattern Meghan is said to have complained about privately for years. The crux of the allegation is that the 'royal machine' moves swiftly whenever Meghan Markle appears to gain momentum, shifting attention back to Kate Middleton and the monarchy's core players.

She won't want to take all her personalised scam jam she was going to take to try and suck up to the royals then will she ...dimwit.

Meghan Markle 'irritated' as Princess Kate 'steals thunder' https://t.co/EYpLFbAbfy — Tiaras & Tears (@TiarasNTears) May 14, 2026

The insider continued, 'Meghan says this whole rollout of appearances and projects by Kate is a calculated move to shift the focus back onto her and the monarchy. Meghan has always said that Kate was unnecessarily competitive with her from the first time they met, and as far as she's concerned, this is more of the same.'

None of these claims have been confirmed by Kensington Palace or representatives for the Sussexes. The palace has, as usual, declined to comment on any suggestion of personal tensions, while Harry and Meghan have not addressed Kate's Italian trip publicly.

Meghan, Kate and a Long Shadow of Comparisons

To recall, scrutiny of the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton began almost as soon as Meghan's romance with Prince Harry became public in 2017. Comparisons between the two women's clothes, manner and perceived 'duty' quickly hardened into something sharper.

The most notorious flashpoint remains the so‑called 'bridesmaid dress gate' before Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding, when reports in the British press claimed Meghan had made Kate cry over disagreements about Princess Charlotte's outfit.

In her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan directly contradicted that version, saying it had been Kate who left her in tears. Harry later wrote in Spare that he had found Meghan 'on the floor' in distress after an exchange about the dresses and whether the flower girls should wear tights.

Is this a joke lmao ffs ....

Meghan Markle ‘sick and tired’ of royal family stealing ‘spotlight’ from her and Prince Harry https://t.co/MJOGahugVl — Tiaras & Tears (@TiarasNTears) May 13, 2026

The episode, and the palace's silence at the time, still colours Meghan's view, according to the latest briefing. Six years after stepping down as senior working royals, according to the Closer's insider, Meghan feels she continues to be 'picked apart' while Kate is embraced as a new 'people's princess.'

'What really gets on Meghan's nerves is the way Kate always seems to receive this automatic wave of praise and goodwill, whereas Meghan still feels she's picked apart and criticised no matter what she does,' according to the Closer's source. 'She still feels there was always this unspoken hierarchy where Kate was treated as the golden girl while she was left exposed to criticism and expected to just absorb it quietly.'

Kate's Italy Trip and Harry's Role in the Middle

The tension over Kate Middleton's Italian trip lands at a delicate moment. In around two months, Prince Harry is expected back in the UK to mark the one‑year countdown to the Invictus Games 2027, and there has been persistent speculation that he hopes to see King Charles during that visit. Any meeting would be seen as a modest but meaningful step in their long‑stalled reconciliation.

According to an insider, King Charles III and the royal family are stunned by the Duke of Sussex's requests for him and Meghan Markle to visit England for an Invictus Games event this summer.



Read more: https://t.co/tjwVP5gtqT pic.twitter.com/Qs36xnGQuI — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) May 13, 2026

Meghan's frustration over Kate's latest engagements is more than just bruised pride. The insider claims Harry has been 'tactfully' trying to cool temperatures before annoyance hardens into yet another chapter of the Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton rift narrative.

Meghan, however, is said not to be moved by those practicalities. From her vantage point, this is simply the latest example of what she sees as an entrenched dynamic in which, every time she and Harry build momentum, the institution pulls focus back to Kate.

The Australia visit appears to have sharpened that feeling. The tour was widely regarded as a success, with footage of cheering crowds and relaxed walkabouts reminiscent of the couple's early days as working royals. Meghan had allowed herself a rare sense of vindication.

'The Australia trip was one of the rare moments where Meghan finally felt like the positive reaction outweighed the negativity, and she was genuinely excited by that,' they said. 'So watching attention immediately shift back onto Kate has been hugely deflating for her emotionally. It's stirred up a lot of old resentment and reopened wounds Meghan never truly got over from her time inside the royal family.'

Endless whining from Meghan seems to be her new narrative 😉



“Every time Kate steps out for one of these orchestrated tours, the narrative immediately becomes about dignity, duty, and elegance, while Meghan gets painted as fame-hungry or overly commercial." pic.twitter.com/To6RqDhuVi — Deanna (@ARamblingRoyal) May 16, 2026

Meghan, often described as resilient to the point of steeliness, is channelling the sting into resolve rather than retreat. King Charles is said to have once nicknamed her 'Tungsten,' after the metal with the highest melting point, and friends reportedly see that stubborn streak surfacing again.

Read more Prince William Reportedly Warns of 'Consequences' If Prince Harry Continues Royal Swipes Prince William Reportedly Warns of 'Consequences' If Prince Harry Continues Royal Swipes

'She's told friends that this has only made her more determined to arrange more royal‑style tours to prove that she and Harry can have just as much impact, if not more, as Kate and William,' the Closer's insider claimed. 'In her view, the fact that their Australia trip provoked this sort of swift and dramatic reaction from the palace proves that they're on the right track.'

None of this can be independently verified. With both couples maintaining strict public silence on their private relationships, royal watchers are left reading body language and travel schedules, while the two women at the centre of it all carry on, separately, under a spotlight that shows no sign of dimming.