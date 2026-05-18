Meghan Markle is facing a painful reality check in California, according to a series of Hollywood and royal industry sources who say major celebrities are quietly distancing themselves from her and Prince Harry, leaving the couple's star power and earning potential badly diminished. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, once greeted in Los Angeles as royalty with built‑in A‑list access, are now described as being on 'shaky ground' after a string of high‑profile fall‑outs and cooled friendships.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ditched by A-list friends — but can’t understand why: report https://t.co/xivhWyrBH3 pic.twitter.com/zowibLdKAa — Page Six (@PageSix) May 17, 2026

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States six years ago with the promise of a lucrative new life: blockbuster streaming deals, high‑end lifestyle brands and a ready‑made network of powerful allies in entertainment, fashion and tech.

Some of that early promise materialised a Netflix contract, a podcast tie‑up with Spotify – but several projects have since stalled or evaporated. According to a detailed recap in the Daily Mail, that commercial wobble has been accompanied by what California insiders describe as 'wall‑to‑wall fall‑outs and alienations.'

'She's the cheapest. No one wants to hang out with her': Why Meghan and Harry have been ditched by A-list friends as insiders reveal Oprah's merciless snub, why the Clooneys now want nothing to do with them - and how SHE'S the problem https://t.co/gIdWXSUjVT — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 16, 2026

Meghan and Harry 'love famous people' and are 'very name‑droppy,' claiming the association with A‑listers 'gives them a kick.' Another adds according to Express that the couple 'ask for a lot of resources to be spent as they believe it is a privilege to be in their circle.' In British parlance, that same insider calls Meghan 'cheap' or stingy, before exclaiming, 'She is the cheapest!'

None of these characterisations have been publicly addressed by Meghan or Harry, and there is no independent documentation of the alleged behaviour beyond anonymous quotes. The claims are, at this stage, unattributed gossip, even as they help explain why some former allies appear to have melted away.

Read more Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Deflated by Kate Middleton Return Amid Renewed Rift Fears Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Deflated by Kate Middleton Return Amid Renewed Rift Fears

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And The Vanishing A‑List Circle

The most eye‑catching allegation is that the Sussexes have fallen out with 'many showbiz power‑players.' George and Amal Clooney, who famously attended the couple's 2018 wedding at Windsor and were once touted as close friends, are now said to 'want nothing to do with them.' Harry's friendship with David Beckham has 'seemingly tailed off' as well, according to Express.

One insider offers a far blunter assessment, arguing that those who remain most loyal to the couple tend to be people 'beneath them' who 'get something out of it,' while 'everyone else they fall out with.' It is a severe characterisation and, again, based on anonymous rather than on‑the‑record accounts, but it reflects a broader view in some Hollywood circles that the Sussex brand is increasingly regarded as more trouble than it is worth.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have fallen out with "many showbiz power-players". #DailyExpress https://t.co/kDhgFfNxAo pic.twitter.com/yQE9I1KcyK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 16, 2026

Media commentator Alison Boshoff argues that the damage is not just social. In her assessment, Meghan has 'fallen out with people who could have helped her become one of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion and social media influencing,' a misstep she believes 'will hit her in the pocket.' In a town where who you know often matters as much as what you produce, broken relationships can close doors faster than any bad review.

Anna Wintour, Fashion Power And A Closed Met Gala Door

One of the most significant reported rifts involves Dame Anna Wintour. The former US Vogue editor, now global editorial director and chief content officer at Condé Nast, is described as a leading figure on the list of people who no longer wish to be associated with Meghan Markle.

Money, ambition… and a major clash behind the scenes 👀 Insiders say rising financial pressure and opposite visions for the future are pulling Harry & Meghan further apart. https://t.co/KAQZM68it6 pic.twitter.com/b3nyYJBBrx — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 13, 2026

According to Boshoff's account, tensions go back to 2019, when Meghan chose to guest‑edit a special issue of British Vogue rather than collaborate with Wintour at US Vogue. Anna was furious at the perceived snub.

She is also reported to resent the fact that Meghan allegedly never returns high‑end fashion items she has been lent, and 'doesn't want to pay for them.' An insider quoted in the piece adds, 'Anna loves the royal family – she would have hated how Harry and Meghan handled their exit from The Firm.'

Meghan and Wintour were photographed exchanging a polite greeting at Paris Fashion Week last year, with Anna complimenting the duchess and telling her she looked 'amazing.' But the Sussexes have never been invited to the Met Gala, the ultra‑select New York fundraiser Wintour oversees, and their continued absence is being read as a clear sign of distance rather than a scheduling quirk.

'For a self‑confessed fashionista like Meghan, becoming an ambassador for Chanel, Dior or another major fashion house would be a dream come true and a wonderful stream of revenue,' Boshoff notes, before adding that Wintour is the 'kingmaker in this realm' and that without her patronage such deals 'remain out of reach.'

Snubs, Kardashians And A 'Buckingham Palace' Attitude

The cautionary examples extend beyond fashion. Insiders quoted in Now to Love suggest Meghan Markle mishandled potential alliances with two of the most influential women in American celebrity life, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Kris Jenner.

'No one wants to hang out with her': Why Meghan and Harry have been ditched by A-list friends... https://t.co/ZcDqh3JQnz via https://t.co/8IuTpIXAkn — Tiaras & Tears (@TiarasNTears) May 16, 2026

Lauren Sánchez, a former journalist and now the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is widely seen as someone whose friendship could have opened doors for the Sussexes, offering access to vast wealth and influential networks. Observers note that Sánchez strengthened her own ties with Anna Wintour by being receptive to the Vogue boss's fashion guidance, yet Meghan reportedly passed up several chances to build a similar relationship, turning down multiple invitations to events Sánchez hosted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clash Over Her ‘Embarrassing’ Friendship With Kris Jenner https://t.co/6NMqIN8sZv pic.twitter.com/RV76NA2oDL — Star Magazine (@Star_News) May 15, 2026

Then there is Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family matriarch and self‑styled 'momager.' For a time, there was open speculation about collaborations between Jenner's empire and Meghan's projects, such as the duchess's As Ever lifestyle line, or even a guest appearance by Meghan and Prince Harry on The Kardashians.

Those whispers have faded. According to Now to Love sources, relations soured after Kris and her daughter Kim Kardashian posted photos of Meghan at Kris's 70th birthday last year. Meghan reportedly 'wasn't happy with the way she looked' in the images and asked for them to be taken down.

Kim Kardashian is understood to have felt that Meghan behaved as though 'Buckingham Palace had arrived.' While the Sussexes deny asking for the photos to be taken down, Kim has reportedly disputed that account, and there is now a sense that 'the Kardashians are over them,' with observers noting that Kris Jenner has not liked any of Meghan's Instagram posts since.

None of this is fatal in itself. Hollywood relationships cool and revive all the time. But in a city where introductions from people like Wintour, Bezos or Jenner can unlock entire industries, a reputation for fall‑outs is a serious handicap.

As one associate quoted in Now to Love, the next step for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is brutally simple: 'They don't have a choice. They need the money.'