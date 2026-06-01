Prince William and Kate Middleton's reported move to a new long-term family residence has come with a sizable financial obligation. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly paid £42,000 ($78,000) in stamp duty on Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property in Windsor Great Park described as the family's 'forever home'.

The reported tax bill has drawn notice as fresh details emerge about the Waleses' new living arrangements, including the rent they are believed to be paying and why the residence is expected to remain their base for years to come.

Why The Waleses Paid £42,000 In Stamp Duty On Forest Lodge

According to reports, Prince William and Middleton hold a 20-year lease on their current residence, which is located within the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park estate. However, their move reportedly required a £42,000 ($78,000) stamp duty payment. The future king paid the tax in July 2025, according to the Telegraph.

Stamp duty is a government tax typically charged on property purchases and certain lease agreements in England and Northern Ireland, with the amount varying depending on the property's value and the transaction's terms.

Stamp duty is charged on a sliding scale, with rates ranging from 0% on the first £125,000 of a property's value to 12% on amounts exceeding £1.5 million. First-time buyers can benefit from a 0% rate on the first £300,000 of a home costing less than £500,000. In comparison, those purchasing additional residential properties generally pay a surcharge starting at 5% on top of standard rates. Companies purchasing residential properties worth more than £500,000 are subject to a flat 17% stamp duty rate, per the BBC.

Forest Lodge is located within one of the most historic royal estates in the country and offers significantly more space than Adelaide Cottage, where the Wales family previously lived. The property's setting within Windsor Great Park also offers greater privacy while remaining close to key royal residences.

Inside The Reported £300,000-A-Year Rent At Forest Lodge

The cost of living at Forest Lodge reportedly extends well beyond the initial stamp duty payment. A new report in The Times claims that Prince William pays £300,000 ($411,435) in rent annually for the property.

The reported figure highlights the substantial costs associated with maintaining a private residence within the royal estate. Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the Wales family have publicly commented on the reported rental arrangement.

The lease is said to provide long-term stability for the family while allowing them to remain based in Windsor, where their three children attend school and enjoy a relatively private upbringing away from central London.

William and Kate's 20-year lease of Forest Lodge allows them to pass the property to their children, lease documents filed with the Land Registry show. https://t.co/83PHf7y7ue — George Greenwood (@GeorgeGreenwood) May 19, 2026

Why Forest Lodge Is Seen As The Wales Family's 'Forever Home'

The property has been widely described as the Waleses' 'forever home' because it is reportedly expected to remain their primary residence even after Prince William eventually succeeds to the throne.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained why the residence appears to suit the family's long-term plans.

'It feels like the perfect fit for them, and the palace seem to be making it clear that this is where they're going to base themselves for the coming years,' she told The Mirror.

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The Wales family of five moved from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to their new home on 1 November 2025. Their new home is 'conveniently close to Windsor, and close enough to London for when they need to be there for work,' Nicholl explained, adding that, 'It's also closer to Kate's parents, who we know are such an important part of their lives.'

The location allows William and Kate to balance royal duties with family life while maintaining easy access to both London and Berkshire.

Nicholl also said that the Prince and Princess of Wales 'seem to prefer smaller residences'. Royal commentator Richard Palmer echoed the same sentiment, saying the Waleses wanted to maintain their privacy as a 'family' and would prefer to live on their own instead of having household staff with them.

'They wanted a more normal, upper middle class home with just enough bedrooms for them and their children, but not enough space for a nanny to live in because they just wanted to be a family unit,' Palmer said.

Although Forest Lodge offers more room than Prince William and Middleton's previous home, the Waleses are reportedly focused on creating a practical family home rather than embracing the scale traditionally associated with royal living.