Meghan Markle has reportedly told Prince Harry to 'get a job' as the couple weighs the cost of their Montecito life, according to claims published this week by Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice newsletter. The allegation centres on the Sussexes' finances in California, where the pair are said to be under pressure to keep a private household, security and a glossy public brand afloat.

The news came after renewed chatter about how the couple earns and spends money since stepping away from royal duties in 2020. That departure left them without the formal support of the Royal Family, and the balance inside the marriage may now be shaped as much by spreadsheets as by the usual Sussex mix of duty, philanthropy and business.

This is coming from Meghan & she is blaming Harry for all their financial downfalls 😳



“Meghan told Harry he needs to step up financially. She’s driving the business deals, managing the brand, and thinking about the future. She wants a partner who shares the responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/rPEalGCist — Deanna (@ARamblingRoyal) May 30, 2026

Meghan Markle And The Money Question

According to the claim cited by Shuter, Meghan has grown frustrated that she is carrying too much of the financial weight. 'Meghan finally told Harry he needs to step up financially,' one insider was quoted as saying. 'She's driving the business deals, managing the brand, and thinking about the future. She's tired of feeling like the only one focused on keeping the money flowing.'

Meghan Markle Reportedly Issues Five-Word Warning To Prince Harry Amid Alleged Financial Struggles https://t.co/D3pDRlJAqb — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 31, 2026

That claim is not independently verified, and it should be treated with caution. Still, it reflects a familiar tension that has followed the Sussexes for years, namely the awkward business of turning royal fame into a working financial model. Harry and Meghan may no longer live by palace rules, but they have still had to build a life that comes with very real costs and no small amount of scrutiny.

Those costs include private security, staff, luxury travel and the upkeep of their Montecito estate. On top of that, Meghan has been steadily broadening her commercial footprint through entertainment work and her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Harry, by contrast, is described by the source as someone who remains drawn to charitable work and purpose-led projects rather than more obvious commercial ventures.

Prince Harry And The Inheritance Claim

Reports have suggested that Harry's inheritance may be less financially significant than commonly assumed, while also alleging that Meghan did not expect to carry the weight of the couple's financial responsibilities alone. These claims, however, remain unverified. No documentary evidence has been presented to support them, and neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly commented on the allegations.

What is clear is the contrast the report draws between the two. 'Harry still approaches life like a royal,' one source said. 'He wants purpose-driven work, while Meghan is looking at the numbers and asking how everything gets paid for.'

The Sussexes have spent years trying to define themselves beyond the institution they left behind, yet the financial reality of that choice has never been very far away. Royal titles may open doors, but they do not pay staff bills, mortgage costs or security fees.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And The Marriage Claim

Despite speculation about tensions, the account maintains that the marriage remains stable. It suggests that any challenges facing the couple are not related to separation or divorce, but rather to the practical realities of adapting to a life in which inherited wealth and royal status are no longer viewed as guaranteed long-term foundations.

The portrayal is of a couple navigating financial and professional expectations rather than experiencing a breakdown in their relationship. That, too, is an allegation rather than a confirmed account.

Inside Harry and Meghan's 'challenging' financial situation - with royals in turmoil - The Mirror https://t.co/D0PHezG9Zm — 🌻 maria montessori 🌻🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅 (@boxmontessori) May 31, 2026

Nothing in the report suggests a formal split or a public breach, only a domestic argument about responsibility and the shape of the future. In the age of celebrity branding, that is often where the real drama lives. Not in grand statements. In the quieter question of who is earning, who is spending and who is keeping the whole thing moving.

The couple have not publicly commented on the claims, and no statement from their representatives is asserting. As a result, the narrative remains based largely on anonymous accounts rather than verifiable evidence. At present, the discussion centres on reported financial pressures and the practical challenges that can affect any high-profile marriage, rather than on independently confirmed developments.