Meghan Markle has reportedly questioned Prince Harry's reliability following an alleged snub from King Charles, after no public anniversary message was issued to the couple on 19 May, according to claims. The reported silence has, insiders say, cast a shadow over the Sussexes' planned return to the UK and left Markle uneasy about how they will be received.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their eighth wedding anniversary with a series of photographs shared on Markle's Instagram account, focusing on their relationship and milestones together. Royal watchers quickly noted the absence of any public acknowledgement from members of the royal family, particularly King Charles, a detail that has since driven speculation about the current state of relations behind palace walls.

Questions After Anniversary Silence

According to a report by Closer, the lack of a message from the king was perceived within Harry's circle as more than a simple oversight. One unnamed source described it as a 'slap in the face,' suggesting the duke had expected at least a minimal gesture from his father on such a personal occasion.

That expectation appears to have shaped conversations within the Sussex household. The same source claimed Markle has since been pressing Harry on what the silence signifies, particularly in light of their anticipated UK visit later this summer. The trip, reportedly under discussion for July, now carries a degree of uncertainty.

'Harry now got Meghan questioning him on just how awkward their trip to the UK will be,' the source alleged, adding that Markle has interpreted the situation as evidence they may not be welcome. The language is striking, though it remains unverified and rests entirely on insider claims rather than official confirmation.

What emerges, however, is a portrait of shifting confidence. Harry is said to have reassured his wife in recent months that relations with his father were improving. That narrative appears to have taken a hit in the wake of the anniversary.

UK Plans Face Renewed Doubt Amid Concerns

The reported fallout has implications beyond private frustration. According to the same account, Markle now views the situation as a test of Harry's judgement, with one source going as far as to describe the prince as appearing 'pretty unreliable' in light of his earlier optimism.

Such a characterisation, while blunt, underscores a broader tension that has defined the Sussexes' relationship with the royal family since their departure from royal duties. Public signals, or the absence of them, continue to carry outsized meaning.

There has been no public response from Buckingham Palace regarding the anniversary or the claims that followed. Without official comment, the interpretation of events remains speculative. It is not unusual for the royal family to refrain from marking every private milestone publicly, though selective acknowledgements in the past have set informal expectations among observers.

For Harry, the alleged disappointment is described as deeply personal. The source claimed the situation left him 'shocked' and 'gutted,' suggesting he may have misread the trajectory of his relationship with his father. Whether that assessment reflects reality or internal perception is unclear.

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Markle's concerns, as described, appear rooted less in the missed greeting itself and more in what it signals about the atmosphere awaiting them in Britain. If the couple do proceed with their visit, it would mark another closely watched chapter in their evolving ties with the monarchy.

Nothing in the report has been independently confirmed, and the claims rely entirely on unnamed sources. Still, the episode illustrates how even small gestures, or their absence, continue to reverberate across the Sussexes' public and private lives.