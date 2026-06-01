Fresh claims from royal authors have reignited fascination around the early love life of Queen Elizabeth II, suggesting that her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, may have initially favoured a different potential match for the young princess before she ultimately married Prince Philip.

According to a recent entertainment report, author Gyles Brandreth discusses behind-the-scenes royal views on Elizabeth's early romantic prospects, adding to a long tradition of books exploring the private pressures surrounding one of Britain's most famous marriages.

On Wednesday, royal author Gyles Brandreth appeared on the British television programme Lorraine, where he reflected on Prince Philip's character, drawing on what he described as 40 years of personal friendship with the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Read more Did Your Passport Just Get Exposed Online? UK Visa Portal Leak Sparks Privacy Nightmare Did Your Passport Just Get Exposed Online? UK Visa Portal Leak Sparks Privacy Nightmare

Brandreth recounted a light-hearted complaint Philip once made about Queen Elizabeth II's habits, particularly her frequent phone use.

'He said to me, "God, she's never off the phone. Never off the phone. Who is she talking to?" Brandreth recalled, as quoted by the UK's Daily Mail.

The author's remarks were presented alongside wider reflections on the Queen's daily life, including her well-known interest in horse racing. According to Brandreth, much of her evening time was often spent speaking with her racing manager, discussing one of her long-standing personal passions.

Brandreth also highlighted what he described as Prince Philip's unwavering dedication to his role as consort, portraying him as a figure who consistently prioritised duty and support for the monarch throughout their marriage.

'It was the only time he ever complained about the queen,' Brandreth related. 'He knew his whole life was supporting the queen. He never put a foot wrong, he always turned up right day, right uniform, on time, one step behind her.'

Courtship Under Watchful Eyes

What is historically verified is that Princess Elizabeth met Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1934 and again in 1937, later reconnecting in 1939 at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth. Their correspondence grew during the Second World War, forming the foundation of a long engagement process that eventually led to marriage in 1947.

At the time, Philip was viewed with caution by parts of the establishment. He had no financial standing, was foreign-born, and came from a displaced royal family, factors that made him a controversial prospect within court circles.

Royal biographer Marion Crawford noted that 'some of the King's advisors did not think him good enough for her,' reflecting the scepticism surrounding the match.

It is within this environment of scrutiny that authors claim alternative suitors were discussed within elite royal circles, although there is no official confirmation of a specific rival chosen or actively promoted by the Queen Mother.

The Queen Mother's Reported Reservations

Some modern biographies and commentary suggest that Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, may have initially had reservations about Philip as a potential husband for her daughter, preferring a more conventional or politically secure match.

However, historical accounts show that she ultimately supported the union. Earlier in her own life, she herself experienced strong family expectations regarding marriage, eventually choosing King George VI after initially refusing him more than once before accepting his proposal in 1923.

This context is often used by historians to frame her later perspective on royal marriage choices as pragmatic rather than purely romantic.

Still, claims of a 'preferred alternative suitor' for Princess Elizabeth remain rooted in secondary reporting and royal biographies rather than documented royal correspondence.

Love Against Royal Protocol

Despite early hesitation within royal circles, Elizabeth is widely believed to have been deeply attached to Philip. Reports indicate she first expressed affection for him in her youth and maintained contact through letters during wartime separation.

Their engagement was eventually announced in 1947 after gaining King George VI's approval, marking the beginning of a marriage that lasted more than seven decades.

A Marriage That Defined a Reign

Whatever early doubts may have existed within royal circles, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage became one of the longest in modern royal history, lasting until his death in 2021.

Their relationship weathered decades of constitutional duty, public scrutiny, and personal sacrifice, with Philip eventually stepping away from naval ambitions to support the Queen's role as monarch.

The couple went on to have four children and remained united throughout a reign that reshaped Britain's monarchy in the post-war era.

The Enduring Fascination

Stories of 'what might have been' continue to attract attention because they humanise a royal institution often defined by duty and protocol.

Yet historians caution that many of these narratives are reconstructed through later interpretation rather than contemporaneous evidence.

Still, they remain part of the broader cultural fascination with the monarchy, where documented history and royal mythology often intersect.