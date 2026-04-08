King Charles is reportedly reluctant to invite Prince Harry to Sandringham this summer if Meghan Markle uses a UK visit to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever, according to a royal commentator who believes the monarch does not want to appear to endorse a commercial venture. Whether Harry will join the king at the Norfolk estate has become entangled with speculation over Meghan's business plans and the couple's wider effort to reset relations with the royal family.

The possibility of a Sandringham reunion follows reports that Prince Harry hopes to return to Britain later this year to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, the sporting event he founded for wounded service personnel and veterans. The visit, if it goes ahead, would coincide with King Charles and Queen Camilla's expected stay at their Norfolk residence in July, prompting suggestions that father and son might use the overlap to ease a rift that has persisted for years.

Royal writer Richard Palmer, speaking to the Mirror and later cited by the Express, tempered the more optimistic scenarios. He argued that any visit involving Meghan and Harry would need careful choreography to be seen as a family occasion rather than a brand-building opportunity.

'I can see one potential problem, which is if Meghan is launching As Ever in the UK during a visit here,' Palmer said. 'The king will not want to be the backdrop or to be seen endorsing a commercial launch, so the timing will be important.'

King Charles, Sandringham and the Shadow of As Ever

At the heart of the concern is the delicate line King Charles must walk as both a father and head of state. Royal watchers say he has long been wary of the monarchy being used to promote commercial projects, and the prospect of As Ever accompanying any UK appearance by Meghan and Harry will test that instinct.

Palmer suggested the king may wish to see his younger son and grandchildren but without the risk of photographs from Sandringham or elsewhere being used to market Meghan's brand. The commentator recalled how Charles seemed affected by the limited time spent with Archie and Lilibet.

'When they came over for Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a senior source close to Charles stressed how wonderful it had been for him to see his grandchildren,' Palmer noted. 'I think he's genuinely missing out there and regretting missing out.'

The implication is that King Charles faces a clear choice. Extend an invitation and risk the monarch's image being linked, however indirectly, to a lifestyle brand, or maintain distance and face further accusations of shutting out his son and daughter-in-law.

Nothing regarding the Sandringham plans, the Invictus schedule or any As Ever launch date has been formally confirmed. Until the palace or the Sussexes comment, much of this remains speculation and should be treated with caution.

A Fragile Path Back to King Charles

Any reunion this summer would take place against a bruising backdrop. Relations between Harry and King Charles began to break down in earnest when the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and left the UK, a rift worsened by a series of high-profile disclosures.

Harry's memoir Spare, published in 2023, detailed a string of confrontations and grievances, portraying a bleak picture of family life behind palace walls. Legal disputes over security arrangements in Britain have added further tension, with Harry publicly stating in a BBC interview last year that his father 'won't speak to me' as the case continues.

Harry attended King Charles's coronation but left soon afterwards and did not join the rest of the working royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Their last joint visit to the UK came in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Invictus remains one of the few areas where both men are said to share genuine pride. Reports suggest Harry may invite his father to speak at the 2027 Games in Birmingham, offering a carefully framed role and a neutral platform for the two to appear together again.

If an invitation is extended and accepted, it would mark their first truly united public appearance in years. A lower-key gathering at Sandringham during the summer could, in theory, prepare the ground. But if Meghan's As Ever brand is linked to the timing, what Harry sees as a bridge-building exercise could appear to King Charles and his advisers as a soft launch.

The king's reported caution about acting as an inadvertent advert for As Ever sits uneasily alongside his desire to see his grandchildren and repair some of the damage. In that sense, the outcome of a single family weekend in Norfolk may reveal more about the modern boundaries of the monarchy than any official speech or staged photograph.