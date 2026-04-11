Donald Trump is reportedly exploring whether he can engineer a 'peace moment' between King Charles III and Prince Harry during the monarch's upcoming state visit to the United States later this year.

The news came after months of speculation over whether Harry and Meghan would play any role in King Charles's American trip, which is expected to include a state dinner and a rare address to Congress to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Donald Trump and the Royal Rift

The monarch, now 77, has kept public comments about his younger son to a minimum since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked away from royal duties in 2020 and settled in Montecito, California. Still, off-the-record briefings over the years have painted a picture of deep strain, particularly after the couple's interviews and Harry's memoir.

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For context, Shuter reports that Donald Trump has privately expressed interest in positioning himself as a broker between father and son, even if the effort comes to nothing. One unnamed insider is quoted as saying there is 'real talk of framing this as a "peace moment",' adding that Trump 'wants to be seen as the guy who brings everyone together — whether it works or not.'

None of this has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, the White House, or Trump's own team, and should be treated with caution. The story rests on anonymous sources speaking to a celebrity-focused publication and a newsletter, not on official diplomatic planning documents.

King Charles's US state visit confirmed - as Trump says USA 'won't be there to help' Britain https://t.co/8eWJ8I6sbQ — LBC (@LBC) March 31, 2026

What gives the idea oxygen is the combustible mix of personalities. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal life, their move to a £10.4 million ($14 million) home in California, and their subsequent criticism of the monarchy reportedly left King Charles and Prince William 'infuriated.' From the Oprah interview to the Netflix series and 'Spare', the Sussexes have narrated their side of the family breakdown while the Palace has largely held its tongue.

Shuter's sources go further, claiming that with Hollywood opportunities stalling and their marriage described as 'on the brink,' Prince Harry has been 'setting the stage' for some form of return to royal life by pushing for enhanced security arrangements in the UK for himself, Meghan Markle, and their children.

Donald Trump, Harry and a History of Barbs

If Trump genuinely wants to pull off a reunion photo-op, he would be wading into a relationship already complicated by previous exchanges. During a December appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' last year, Prince Harry mocked US politics with the line: 'I heard you elected a king.' Audience reaction, according to Shuter's retelling, included boos and groans, and it was widely read as a dig at Trump's presidential style.

Days later, speaking to the British American Business Council, Prince Harry made a pointed joke about Trump-era immigration policies. While praising English clubs preparing for the World Cup in Los Angeles, he joked that more fans could come 'provided they behave and if they make it through customs and past ICE.' For a former working royal who still trades on diplomatic soft power, it was not a subtle crack.

🚨🇬🇧 KING CHARLES CONFIRMS US STATE VISIT WITH TRUMP



Buckingham Palace has confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the United States in late April at the invitation of President Donald Trump.



Surprisingly, the King has made the correct move. Our relationship with… pic.twitter.com/RiyLsFBW4B — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) March 31, 2026

Trump, for his part, has already taken a public swipe at the Sussexes. In early 2025, when asked by the New York Post if he would revoke Harry's US visa, he replied: 'I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible.' It was an unmistakably personal line of attack on Meghan, and it hardly suggests warm private relations.

As one of Shuter's sources puts it, 'Trump is the ultimate showman. If there's a chance to turn diplomacy into must-watch TV, he'll take it every time ... Sometimes just putting the idea out there is the move. And no one trolls the room — or the world — better than Trump.'

KING CHARLES TO ADDRESS CONGRESS APRIL 27



Charles III will visit the US for the first time as King since 1991, marking 250 years since American independence.



He faces the delicate task of praising a US president while navigating the Epstein-linked investigation into Prince… pic.twitter.com/gwN2Ww1HgY — NewsForce (@Newsforce) April 9, 2026

Officials in Washington and London have not commented on any such proposal. State visits are choreographed with forensic care, and the idea that a sitting president might improvise a family reconciliation on the sidelines sits uneasily with the way Buckingham Palace usually operates.

On a practical level, there is also no indication that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to any part of the visit, let alone that they would agree to a meeting mid-tour brokered by a man Harry has publicly mocked.