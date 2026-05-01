In an unexpected exchange during a private meeting, Donald Trump appeared to take a pointed dig at Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, by asking about 'what she's done' to Prince Harry while discussing the British royal family. According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, the comment came as Trump weighed in on whether Harry might return to official royal duties — and shifted the focus towards Markle's influence.

The remark has sparked fresh debate about Trump's stance on the Sussexes and what it reveals about wider cultural conversations surrounding the UK monarchy, US politics, and public perceptions of personal relationships within high-profile families.

Donald Trump took a dig at Meghan Markle and “what she’s done” to Prince Harry while discussing the royal family with a visiting British royal author in the Oval Office. https://t.co/b8DfGeWvLz — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 1, 2026

Trump's Oval Office Exchange with Royal Biographer

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According to a Daily Beast article, during a recent visit to Washington by a British royal author presenting his new book, Trump and the author discussed the future of the monarchy. When Trump asked whether Prince Harry could return to full royal duties, Hardman reportedly noted it was unlikely given the longstanding estrangement between Harry and the senior royals.

Trump reportedly said, according to Hardman's account as reported by the Daily Beast: 'Too many things, I guess. That wife of his. Boy, what she's done to that guy.'

Harry and Meghan stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2020, citing intense media scrutiny and alleged racism as key reasons for their departure.

Historical Tension Between Trump and the Sussexes

Trump has a documented history of critiquing Meghan Markle going back years. In a 2025 interview with the New York Post, he referred to her as 'terrible' and said Harry had 'enough problems with his wife,' illustrating a pattern of personal commentary rather than diplomatic neutrality.

Earlier in his presidency and beyond, Trump also characterised Harry as being 'led around by the nose' by his wife, using language that framed their marriage as a point of weakness rather than partnership.

When Meghan urged American voters to register ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Trump publicly rebuked the comment.

The Broader Context of the Royal Rift

The conversation in the Oval Office reflects deeper, ongoing tensions within the UK's extended royal family. Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, has deteriorated significantly since the Sussexes decided to step back. Public and private discussions about the possibility of reconciliation have been repeatedly postponed amid continued disagreements.

For Meghan Markle, the stakes are both personal and public. Since her engagement to Harry, Markle's role has been subject to intense media and political scrutiny, with critics and supporters alike debating her influence on royal dynamics and her own advocacy work.

Trump's Attempt to Rescue Diplomatic Relations

While this personal remark grabbed headlines, Trump has also sought to balance his commentary with overt diplomatic engagement. As part of the same broader interactions, he expressed strong respect for other senior members of the British monarchy, including King Charles III and Princess Catherine, praising their leadership and character.

Trump reportedly lauded William as 'very nice' and expressed admiration for Kate's resilience amid health challenges, underscoring a selective appreciation for certain royals.

Diplomatic observers suggest this dual approach – blending personal critique with formal praise – may be an attempt to uphold US–UK relations while navigating domestic and public-facing commentary. Such balancing acts are familiar in international relations, especially ahead of key events or state visits.

Public Reaction and the Legacy of Commentary

Reactions to Trump's comment have been mixed. Supporters of the Sussexes view the exchange as an unwarranted personal attack that further complicates Harry and Meghan's public standing in both the UK and abroad. Critics argue the President's role should emphasise official policy and diplomatic respect rather than personal judgements about family matters.

Conversely, others see it as a reflection of broader cultural divides about celebrity, monarchy, and political commentary in the digital age. With social media amplifying reactions on both sides, the comment has become part of a larger narrative about how public figures engage with one another across national boundaries and media platforms.