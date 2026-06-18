Meghan Markle's booming lifestyle brand has reportedly raked in millions of dollars, yet behind the scenes it is said to be fuelling tense rows with Prince Harry, whom she allegedly branded 'snobbish' for failing to fully back the venture that is 'paying the bills'.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly facing fresh tensions behind closed doors, with sources claiming the Duchess of Sussex recently clashed with her husband over the future of her increasingly lucrative lifestyle empire.

The rows between the Sussexes are reportedly rather heated, culminating with Meghan seeing her husband as being 'snobbish' despite her commercial efforts being the one 'paying the bills'.

Meghan 'Insulted' As Harry Allegedly Turns Up His Nose At Her $6m Brand

According to sources, the disagreement centres on Meghan's growing commitment to her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and related commercial ventures, which insiders claim have generated millions of dollars in revenue since launching. The publication alleges that Harry has expressed concerns about some aspects of the business, while Meghan has become increasingly frustrated by what she views as a lack of support for a project that is helping fund their post-royal life.

The sources also claim that Meghan believes Harry can be 'snobbish' about certain commercial opportunities because of his royal upbringing. She has allegedly reminded him that her business ventures are helping support their family and maintain the lifestyle they have built in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

'It's got to be pretty insulting to [Meghan] that he's so snobbish about the entertainment industry now, since that is her world and it's paying the bills,' the insider said. 'She thinks he needs to stop looking down his nose at it and start embracing the reality of the life they've built together.'

Money Pressures And A Costly Montecito Lifestyle

The couple's financial situation has been under increased scrutiny in recent years. Since relocating to Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan have relied on a combination of media deals, speaking engagements and business ventures to fund their lives outside the Royal Family. Their multimillion-dollar estate, security costs and staff expenses have frequently become subjects of public discussion.

As Ever: From Sell-Out Launches To Fresh Questions

As Ever has emerged as one of Meghan's most high-profile projects since leaving royal life. The brand initially attracted significant attention through limited-edition products, including preserves, teas and specialty food items. Several launches reportedly sold out quickly, helping establish the venture as a major component of Meghan's growing business portfolio.

However, the brand has also faced criticism. Recent reports have suggested sales momentum may have slowed following its initial success, while commentators have questioned whether the company can sustain long-term growth in an increasingly competitive lifestyle market. Despite those concerns, Meghan has continued to expand the brand and remains publicly committed to its future.

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The reported disagreement is said to reflect broader differences in how the Duke and Duchess view public life after royalty. While Harry has focused heavily on charitable initiatives, mental health advocacy and the Invictus Games, Meghan has increasingly embraced business opportunities and commercial partnerships.

Silence From Sussexes As Speculation Grows

Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly commented on the latest claims, and there is no independent confirmation that the reported argument occurred. Nevertheless, the story has generated significant interest because it touches on one of the central questions surrounding the Sussexes' post-royal future: how they intend to balance commercial success with the values and public image they have sought to cultivate since stepping away from official royal duties.

For now, Meghan appears determined to continue growing her business empire, while Harry remains focused on his philanthropic work. Whether the couple can successfully reconcile those differing priorities may play a key role in shaping the next chapter of their life together.