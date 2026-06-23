Prince Harry is reportedly under fresh financial pressure as claims circulate that he has opened up to King Charles about the strain of life in California, while Meghan Markle's As Ever business is said to be facing a potential $5 million hit from unsold stock. The allegations, published this month, centre on the Sussexes' reported costs, their commercial setbacks and a family relationship that remains, at best, complicated.

Prince Harry and the Money Talk

The latest claims suggest Harry has become more candid in private conversations with the King about what it costs to maintain the life he and Meghan built after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. A source claimed Harry was 'no longer trying to put on a brave face' about the pressure of charitable projects, security, business ventures and the couple's California lifestyle.

The report says Harry wants more than cash. He is also said to be looking for public backing from Charles, the sort of support that might soften some of the reputational damage that has trailed the Sussexes since their break with the Royal Family.

The numbers being floated are eye-watering. One report claims Harry and Meghan's annual expenses are around $6 million, with much of it tied to security, staffing and housing.

Another says the couple's Montecito estate is worth $29 million, though that figure too appears in secondary reporting rather than anything official. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Meghan and the Expiring Jam Stock

The Meghan side of the story is even more specific, if not exactly more reassuring. A report claims, As Ever could be left with around $5 million in losses if its jams are not sold before they expire next summer.

The same report says jams, teas and flower sprinkles could go out of date at roughly the same time, a detail that sounds almost absurd until you remember how quickly celebrity brands can run from hot property to overstock problem.

According to the report, the brand had once sold out at speed, then expanded aggressively after that early demand. It says a website glitch in January revealed more than 650,000 units of unsold stock, and later traffic figures suggested a dip in visits to the site.

Those figures are not official sales data, and they do not prove the business is in crisis, but they do help explain why the chatter has gathered pace. In the world of lifestyle branding, dead stock is dead stock, no matter how polished the packaging looks.

The wider claim is that Meghan's business is running into the hard reality of inventory, timing and consumer interest. That is less glamorous than a launch event, obviously, and a lot less forgiving. The story also notes that no public financial statement has been released by As Ever, which leaves plenty of room for speculation and not much room for certainty.

A Royal Relationship Under Strain

The news came after months of recurring reports that Harry has been trying to keep lines open with his father. The version published by Reality Tea said the King's attention has remained fixed on a 'slimmed-down monarchy,' while the source quoted there suggested Harry hopes for help not just with money, but with access and approval too. That is a pretty big ask, even by royal standards.

None of these reports amount to a confirmed palace statement, and none gives readers a full balance sheet. They do, though, sketch a picture of a couple whose public image and private finances are being dragged through the same mud at once.

One minute it is security bills, the next it is jam jars. Royal life in exile, it turns out, can look oddly ordinary when the invoices land.

The bigger question is whether any of this is actually moving the dial inside the family. What is clear is that the headlines around Harry and Meghan have shifted again, from personal reinvention to money, pressure and the sort of awkward arithmetic that tends to follow high-profile break-ups for years afterwards.