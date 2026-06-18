Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds over how to rein in spending at their Montecito home, with unnamed sources claiming the couple is under mounting financial strain and that the tension has sharpened over staff, travel and their wider lifestyle in California. The claims were published on 17 June 2026 and centre on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose public image has long been tied to a carefully packaged idea of simplicity.

The latest reports arrive after Meghan, 44, drew fresh criticism earlier this month for posting an image of her daughter Lilibet on social media to mark her fifth birthday, reigniting complaints about the commercial use of her royal title and family life.

It can also be recalled that the couple's Montecito property has been described as a sprawling nine bedroom, 16 bathroom estate with a swimming pool, a play park, extensive grounds and a private rose garden, a setting that sits awkwardly beside the clean little 'simple life' story line they have continued to sell.

Facing A Pricier Reality

The source paints a picture of a household that has become harder to sustain. Alongside the couple's recent announcement of a new Netflix project, a film adaptation of Major Adam Jowett's book No Way Out, the reports say Meghan's popularity has slipped and the commercial pull of her brand has weakened.

That is where the numbers start to bite. A YouGov America poll cited in the report suggested Meghan's favourability fell from 37 per cent in 2025 to 29 per cent at the start of this year. Newsweek was also said to have found that traffic to her As Ever website dropped sharply in the US in January by 89,000. Whether those figures tell the whole story is another matter, but they do point to a problem the Sussexes can hardly ignore.

Royal author Tom Bower is also dragged into the picture. In his book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, he reportedly argued that the Sussexes need at least $3 million a year to maintain their current lifestyle, while other US reports have put the figure as high as $6 million. That estimate is said to cover staff, security, a nanny, PR teams, management and travel. In other words, a lot of overhead for a couple who have spent years framing their life in California as pared back and deliberately modest. The maths, frankly, looks mad.

The report also says Harry's inheritance, believed to be around $20 million from Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, has been substantially absorbed, according to Dan Wakeford, the former editor of People magazine. Again, that is a claim rather than a public accounting, but it feeds the broader sense that the money river is no longer flowing quite as freely as it once did.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Said To Be Cutting Back

The sharpest claims in the piece concern what happens behind closed doors. According to one source quoted in the report from Closer, Meghan has taken the lead and is telling Harry that the couple need to tighten their belts and consider cutting more staff if they want to keep living in one of the most exclusive postcodes in the United States.

'They've culled their staff several times but she's now saying they need to let more people go,' the insider said. 'She feels they are spending too much.'

The same source said the cuts would mean both Harry and Meghan having to pick up more of the slack. That alone would be enough to test any household, let alone one trying to juggle branding, philanthropy, security and the constant gaze that comes with being one of the most famous couples on the planet.

The report says the couple parted ways with six employees last June, including two in house PR representatives, US based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and UK press officer Charlie Gipson. It also says Meghan is trying to protect the one area of spending she refuses to touch, namely her beauty and pampering costs, which she reportedly sees as part of the brand she is building.

There is also said to be a social cost. The lavish dinner parties that once defined the Sussexes' circle, with guests including Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, are said to have been scaled back. The report suggests the days of guest chefs, white glove service and expensive wine are over, at least for now.

Seeing The Path Forward Differently

That is where the alleged split between them becomes more visible. The source says Harry would prefer to simplify life, step back and spend less, while Meghan believes the answer is to work harder, cut temporarily and keep pushing. It is the kind of disagreement that can sound small on paper and feel enormous in a house where every bill seems to carry a symbolic weight.

Harry is expected to return to the UK next month for an Invictus Games event marking one year to go until the competition, and the trip is widely expected to include a reunion with King Charles, whom he last saw in September. The report also says Meghan is not keen on any soft reset with the Royal Family beyond commercial use of the title they once gave her, and that she is now pushing Harry to cut back on long distance flights to Britain and to stop spending on private jets.

'Private jet travel is out of the question going forward too, it's just not in the budget,' the source said.

Read more Katy Perry Blasted for 'Obsessive' Justin Trudeau Rebound as Friends Expose Fast-Tracked Paris Wedding and Baby Plans Katy Perry Blasted for 'Obsessive' Justin Trudeau Rebound as Friends Expose Fast-Tracked Paris Wedding and Baby Plans

Another line in the report captures the mood neatly. Meghan, the source said, feels that this is 'not how she envisioned living' after marrying a prince. It is a blunt phrase, and maybe the bluntest thing in the whole piece, because beneath the glamour and the polished branding is an older, uglier story about money, expectations and the awkward business of keeping a fantasy afloat when the bills start arriving.

Harry, meanwhile, is said to be generous to a fault, the sort of man who tips wildly and lends money without asking questions, but even that habit is now reportedly under review as Meghan puts the kibosh on the freewheeling side of things. It appears the argument is not really about a staff list or a travel budget. It is about the life they thought they were buying, and the one they can now afford to keep.