Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds over money as they confront what insiders describe as a tougher financial reality at their Montecito home, with the Duchess of Sussex said to be driving a wide‑ranging cost‑cutting drive, according to a new report.

The couple left frontline royal duties in 2020, giving up taxpayer‑funded security and grace‑and‑favour homes for a self‑funded life in the US. They presented the move as a route to financial independence, signing headline‑grabbing deals with Netflix and Spotify and later launching Meghan's lifestyle venture, described in some reports as American Riviera Orchard and here as 'her lifestyle brand As Ever', built on the idea that a prince and a former actress could turn global fame into a viable business.

Meghan Markle And The Not‑Quite‑Fairytale Money Story

The latest insider claims sketch a less glossy picture of life in Montecito. One source says Meghan Markle has been pushed into a 'major belt‑tightening operation' at home after realising their current lifestyle may be costing more than it brings in.

'It's totally not how she envisioned living at this stage in her life,' the insider says. 'She married a prince, money worries should not factor in. But this is not a fairytale and they unfortunately have put themselves in a precarious spot financially that they need to dig out of. It's tough but Meghan's insisting they can do it.'

Their California estate, often seen in curated shots of orchards, flowers and family moments, is described as anything but cheap to run. The property reportedly has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, sprawling grounds, a pool, children's play areas and a private rose garden. Add round‑the‑clock security, household staff, nannies, travel, business advisers, PR and management, and the bills mount quickly.

US reports have estimated the Sussexes may need between $3 million and $6 million a year just to maintain that set‑up. The couple have not confirmed those figures and their team has not commented, but the range underlines the scale of outgoings insiders are talking about.

That financial pressure is said to be hitting just as Meghan is trying to build momentum around new projects. She has been promoting fresh content tied to their Netflix deal and her lifestyle brand, even as polling reportedly shows a fall in her popularity with American voters and other reports point to a drop in traffic to her business website. For a couple whose earning power depends heavily on public interest, it is not the backdrop they would have chosen.

Prince Harry, Travel Cutbacks And A Clash Over Lifestyle

The reported clash between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is said to be showing up most clearly in how they run their household. One insider claims the couple have already cut staff several times, and that Meghan now wants to go further.

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'They've culled their staff several times but she's now saying they need to let more people go, she feels they are spending too much,' the source says. 'It will mean they both need to do more to pick up the slack but she insists it needs to be done.' A second insider adds that having fewer staff has meant 'a lot more work' and extra stress, but argues that salaries are 'just too much to carry'.

The same report suggests Meghan may have misjudged Harry's wealth when they first met. One source alleges she 'genuinely believed Harry was worth hundreds of millions' and that learning 'the actual numbers' was 'a huge shock'. Harry is portrayed as rich, but not 'private jets forever without worrying' rich. Another insider puts it more bluntly, saying: 'They spend like a billion‑dollar brand but the income doesn't flow consistently enough to support that level of spending forever.'

Harry is understood to have inherited a substantial sum from Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, but sources claim much of that financial cushion has been eaten up by their California life. No figures are provided in the report and there is no independent confirmation of how much has been spent.

What appears to be under particular scrutiny, according to these accounts, is Harry's travel. The Duke is still expected to fly back to the UK for charity commitments and the Invictus Games, yet Meghan is said to be increasingly frustrated by the cost.

'She's also pushing Harry to cut way back on his travel to the U.K.,' one source claims. 'Her argument is that the bills are huge and there's nothing to show for it. She doesn't see the point in Harry spending a ton of money to kiss up to people who constantly let him down.'

Private jet flights are described as 'out of the question going forward' because 'it's just not in the budget'. Harry's personal generosity is also reportedly being reined in. The same insider alleges he 'loves to leave outrageous tips' and 'lend money to friends no questions asked', but says Meghan has 'put the kibosh on all of that' and that he is now 'under strict orders to think twice before he opens his wallet'.

A Prince Who Wants Less, A Duchess Who Wants More

Behind the budgets, the more revealing story is the reported clash in outlook. Sources briefed on the couple's thinking say Prince Harry would happily scale down their lifestyle if it meant less pressure and more time with the children. Meghan Markle, they claim, sees this as the moment to double down rather than pull back.

'What's making all of this harder is that Harry and Meghan don't see eye to eye on the best way forward,' one insider says. 'Harry would be happy to simplify their lives but Meghan's reaction is the complete opposite. She thinks this is the moment to work harder, tighten their belts temporarily and push through, not pull back. That disconnect is causing a lot of arguments.'

The social shift is said to be stark. Where they once allegedly hosted lavish dinner parties with guest chefs, top‑shelf wine and white‑glove service, they are now described as more restrained. Those dinners, one source argues, were Meghan's way of signalling the level at which she wanted them to operate in California, back when 'they still had all their deals in place and money was rolling in'.

'Now she's stuck pinching every dime, or at least it's starting to feel that way for her,' the insider adds.

There is, however, one line Meghan reportedly will not cross. Insiders say she has refused to cut her beauty and pampering budget, arguing that her appearance is central to the Sussex 'brand'. Instead of buying new clothes, she is said to be leaning on her contacts to secure designer pieces on loan or as gifts in exchange for exposure.

If these sources are to be believed, the picture is of a couple trying to maintain a high‑profile public image while dealing with the routine pressures of bills, staff cuts and travel costs. Once, Meghan could be cast as the woman who walked into a modern fairy tale. Now the story being told is different, that even life with a prince involves spreadsheets and hard choices, and that their future may depend less on romance and more on whether the brand can keep pace with the burn rate.

Nothing in this account has been confirmed by Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.